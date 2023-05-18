Can you answer these GCSE Music questions? Find out if you would pass first time...

18 May 2023, 17:45 | Updated: 18 May 2023, 20:00

Are you smarter than a 16-year-old? Find out below...
By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Do you know your staccatos from your legatos? Your sonata form from your theme and variations? Put your school-days music knowledge to the test...

Every year, hundreds of thousands of teenagers across the UK study to take their GCSEs (which stands for the General Certificate of Secondary Education).

Pupils can choose from a variety of subjects, including music, where they will learn both the theory and history of their chosen specialism.

While we won’t be testing your performance or composition prowess today, we’ve put together a shorter version of the written paper, which tests your music theory knowledge and aural skills.

Do you think you can pass the first time, with no revision? The podium is yours, maestro...

