Musicians walk out on London orchestra after five months’ unpaid work

12 February 2024, 12:39 | Updated: 12 February 2024, 13:07

Musicians at the London Chamber Orchestra walked out on rehearsals over pay disputes, after five months without being paid.
Musicians at the London Chamber Orchestra walked out on rehearsals over pay disputes, after five months without being paid. Picture: Alamy

By Siena Linton

Last-minute replacements were called in to the London Chamber Orchestra’s concert on Wednesday, after musicians reportedly walked out of the rehearsal over pay disputes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The London Chamber Orchestra (LCO) was forced to call in emergency reinforcements to its concert on Wednesday evening, after half of its musicians walked out of rehearsal that afternoon, according to a report in The Observer.

The walkout was staged in protest over pay disputes, as the orchestra’s musicians had not been paid in five months, despite working throughout that period.

“It is a real battle working as a professional musician in this city now,” one of the musicians told The Observer.

“We are not paid much and so have to do other jobs, while also keeping up our hours of playing. So we certainly need to be paid when we do work.”

Read more: Almost half of working UK musicians earn less than £14,000 a year, shocking new census reveals

Christopher Warren-Green, music director and principal conductor, at the helm of the London Chamber Orchestra at the Classical Brit Awards in 2007.
Christopher Warren-Green, music director and principal conductor, at the helm of the London Chamber Orchestra at the Classical Brit Awards in 2007. Picture: Alamy

The cause of the unpaid bills came down to Barclays freezing the orchestra’s bank account “with no prior warning”, according to CEO Jocelyn Lightfoot.

Barclays came under scrutiny in late 2023 after several charities reported that the bank had frozen their accounts without explanation, including Ogmore Valley Male Voice Choir and classical concert venue, St John’s Smith Square. The bank had requested additional information from some of its customers, so as to prevent cases of fraud and other financial crimes.

The LCO, which operates as a registered charity, said that it took four months for the account to be reopened.

“We kept the musicians informed during this period that their payment would go out as soon as the account was reopened,” Lightfoot said. “But as the timeline of the reopening was further delayed many times, it was difficult to provide musicians with a clear timeframe.”

Accordionist Ksenija Sidorova plays thrilling Fantasia on ‘Chiquilin de Bachin’ backstage at Classic FM Live

The overdue bills were all paid off last week, according to Lightfoot, and musicians with outstanding invoices have also been asked to come forward.

Lightfoot added: “We understand the monumental strain on this body of freelancers whose opportunities to work have been reduced and jeopardised due to sweeping cuts to orchestral funding.

“Many of these musicians have had their work curtailed due to Brexit and they are still suffering the aftermath effects of the pandemic. There is great cause for concern for these highly skilled, immensely talented players whose role and value in society is under-appreciated.”

Lightfoot’s comments echo two reports published last year, which revealed that nearly half of UK musicians lost work in Europe following Brexit, and that one in four professional musicians were skipping meals amidst the cost of living crisis.

Founded in 1921, the orchestra has a rich history as the UK’s first professional chamber orchestra, including performing at the Prince and Princess of Wales’ wedding in 2011.

A spokesperson for Barclays Bank told The Observer: “We take the protection of our customers’ funds and data extremely seriously. As part of our ongoing responsibility to help prevent financial crime and to meet our regulatory responsibilities, we are required to ensure we hold up-to-date information regarding our customers’ accounts. Customers are also required to inform the bank in a timely manner of any change to their legal status relating to their business, charity or trust.”

Latest on Classic FM

How George Gershwin wrote ‘Rhapsody in Blue’ in just five weeks.

Rhapsody in Blue: How Gershwin’s hastily composed ‘jazz concerto’ became his greatest masterpiece
Northern Ballet will perform without a live orchestra in several of its upcoming productions, due to rising costs and inflation.

Northern Ballet replaces live orchestra with recorded music in upcoming shows

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

The 10 most romantic pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite classical music

Stephen Mangan shares his favourite pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Renowned Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa has died, aged 88.

Renowned Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa has died, aged 88

Seiji Ozawa

10 gargantuan and epic pieces of classical music

10 epic pieces of classical music that will make you feel tiny in comparison

Discover Music

Jersey and Guernsey flags

How to listen to Classic FM in Jersey and Guernsey on DAB+ radio

Two musicians played Star Wars outside John Williams’ house

The time two musicians played Star Wars outside John Williams’ house… and had a great surprise

Williams

Global announces flagship podcast The Sports Agents hosted by Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman

Global announces flagship podcast The Sports Agents hosted by Gabby Logan and Mark Chapman

Tár, Maestro and Amadeus – three of the most memorable films about classical music

15 most memorable films about classical music

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM’s Romantic Classics

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Pet Classics

Classic FM Relax

Latest news

See more Latest news

John Cage ASLSP performance

A 639-year-long John Cage organ piece just changed chord, for the first time in two years

An intense mathematical analysis of Bach’s music has revealed the composer’s true genius.

Bach’s true mathematical genius has been revealed in new study

Bach

John Williams, 91, wins his 26th Grammy Award for ‘Indiana Jones’ theme

John Williams, 91, wins his 26th Grammy Award for ‘Indiana Jones’ theme

Williams

Alexander Armstrong’s Choral Adventure

Alexander Armstrong is on a ‘Choral Adventure’ to help showcase some of the nation’s finest choristers and choral singing
Aled Jones sings heartwarming ‘Pie Jesu’ duet with his 13-year-old self

Aled Jones sings heartwarming ‘Pie Jesu’ duet with his 13-year-old self

Aled Jones

Sean Magee plays on his Ryanair flight

Folk violinist serenades packed Ryanair flight in spontaneous jig

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Pavarotti and Bocelli performing in Modena at his 2003 ‘Pavarotti & Friends’ concert

When Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli sang a glorious Neapolitan love duet in 1994

13 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

When 17-year-old Josh Groban stepped in for Andrea Bocelli to sing ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion

18 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

The Choral Scholars of University College Dublin

Dublin university choir sings poignant ‘Auld Lang Syne’ in resonant acoustic

18 days ago

Videos

Hayoung Choi plays Haydn

Young soloist’s blistering Haydn concerto that won her the world’s most prestigious cello competition

19 days ago

Haydn

Peter Schickele Beethoven 5 parody

‘PDQ Bach’ musical satirist has died – this Beethoven 5 parody captures Peter Schickele’s rare genius

25 days ago

Beethoven

Arsha Kaviani Rachmaninov

Why this virtuoso reimagined a Rachmaninov Concerto as an epic for solo piano

27 days ago

Rachmaninov