Lizzo and her flute star in The Simpsons season finale, in ‘dream come true’ cameo

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Lizzo: pop star, flute star, and now an animated sitcom voice-over star.

2023 has certainly been Lizzo’s year.

From performing a flute duet with Sir James Galway at The Met Gala, to starring alongside Jack Black in The Mandalorian, the multi-faceted musician has seemed to have a consistent place in some of pop culture’s biggest moments.

Adding to her long list of achievements, Lizzo excitedly shared across her social media last Sunday, that she would be appearing on an episode of the long-running US animated sitcom, The Simpsons, later that evening.

“Every Icon has been on The Simpsons — now I can add my name to the list!” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true.”

However, the international pop star was so excited about her debut, she posted prematurely. Lizzo’s episode is in fact the season 34 finale of The Simpsons, which airs on Sunday 21 May. “Pretend you didn’t see that clip!” she added in another post.

Luckily for us, as Lizzo posted a clip from the episode, we get a sneak peek ahead of the show’s airing later this week.

The clip includes Lizzo and Lisa playing a funky sax-flute duet rendition of Danny Elfman’s theme tune to The Simpsons. Watch below...

In an exclusive interview with Classic FM, flute virtuoso Sir James Galway spoke fondly of working with Lizzo, saying, “She’s so nice and charming.”

His wife Lady Jeanne Galway, who was also a part of the interview, added, “What was really funny… she gets so excited... when we said ‘hey Lizzo, you sound great. And I say, you sound just like my husband!’

“[And Lizzo] says, ‘It’s because I grew up learning from his sound. Today I sound like James Galway!’”

