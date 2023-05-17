Lizzo and her flute star in The Simpsons season finale, in ‘dream come true’ cameo

17 May 2023, 17:01

Lizzo: pop star, flute star, and now an animated sitcom voice-over star.
Lizzo: pop star, flute star, and now an animated sitcom voice-over star. Picture: Matt Groening/The Simpsons/Fox

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Lizzo: pop star, flute star, and now an animated sitcom voice-over star.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

2023 has certainly been Lizzo’s year.

From performing a flute duet with Sir James Galway at The Met Gala, to starring alongside Jack Black in The Mandalorian, the multi-faceted musician has seemed to have a consistent place in some of pop culture’s biggest moments.

Adding to her long list of achievements, Lizzo excitedly shared across her social media last Sunday, that she would be appearing on an episode of the long-running US animated sitcom, The Simpsons, later that evening.

“Every Icon has been on The Simpsons — now I can add my name to the list!” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true.”

However, the international pop star was so excited about her debut, she posted prematurely. Lizzo’s episode is in fact the season 34 finale of The Simpsons, which airs on Sunday 21 May. “Pretend you didn’t see that clip!” she added in another post.

Luckily for us, as Lizzo posted a clip from the episode, we get a sneak peek ahead of the show’s airing later this week.

The clip includes Lizzo and Lisa playing a funky sax-flute duet rendition of Danny Elfman’s theme tune to The Simpsons. Watch below...

Read more: Inside Lizzo’s historically important flute performance at the Library of Congress

In an exclusive interview with Classic FM, flute virtuoso Sir James Galway spoke fondly of working with Lizzo, saying, “She’s so nice and charming.”

His wife Lady Jeanne Galway, who was also a part of the interview, added, “What was really funny… she gets so excited... when we said ‘hey Lizzo, you sound great. And I say, you sound just like my husband!’

“[And Lizzo] says, ‘It’s because I grew up learning from his sound. Today I sound like James Galway!’”

Watch the full interview on Classic FM here

Latest on Classic FM

Trumpeter creates mesmerising sound wave visualisation using fire

Trumpeter uses actual fire to create mesmerising soundwave visualisation

Videos

disney

Why this original song by Alan Menken was cut from the 2023 Little Mermaid remake

Alan Menken

Alan Titchmarsh to host 'Nature Notes' on Classic FM

Alan Titchmarsh to host ‘Nature Notes’ on Classic FM, celebrating classical music and nature
Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, plays piano as part of the opening sequence of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Liverpool.

Catherine, Princess of Wales plays piano in incredible surprise cameo at Eurovision

Videos

bow

Violin soloist handles a nightmare bow break with sheer professionalism and style

Discover Music

Michael Spyres at Classic FM Live

An epic ‘Nessun Dorma’ that leaves a Royal Albert Hall audience in awe

Puccini

Yo Yo Ma performs with the Louisville Symphony

How the Louisville Orchestra brought Yo-Yo Ma and his cello into the world’s longest cave system

Yo-Yo Ma

Council law says its reasonable to only practice up to an hour a day before it becomes a ‘nuisance’

‘They made me feel like a criminal’: London council threatens to fine musician £5,000 for practising at home
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

School boy plays Mozart

School boy wows onlookers with Mozart sonata on train station piano

Mozart

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Newham Music Hub released a cover of the 2022 Eurovision winning entry

‘United in Music’: Over 500 young musicians perform Ukraine’s winning Eurovision entry

Videos

Musical friends – Lizzo and Sir James Galway

‘Sir James Galway championed the flute in the 1970s – Lizzo is doing the same for today’s generation!’

Sir James Galway

Queen's Six at Windsor Castle

Vocal ensemble sings ‘God Save the King’ in sublime harmony at Windsor Castle

Videos

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins introduces himself after sparking online debate over his identity.

Karl Jenkins confirms he is ‘not Meghan Markle in disguise’ after coronation confusion

Jenkins

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in the new Bridgerton prequel

Queen Charlotte soundtrack: every orchestral cover in the Bridgerton story Netflix show

Discover Music

Sir Bryn Terfel performs at King Charles III’s coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Bryn Terfel almost missed historic coronation performance after police stop

Bryn Terfel

Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ flashmob

Epic orchestral flashmob sees Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ take over a supermarket

Handel

Is the Champions league song Zadok the Priest?

Is the Champions league song the same as Handel’s Zadok the Priest?

Handel

Elgar's 'Nimrod' voted greatest piece of British classical music

Elgar’s ‘Nimrod’ voted greatest piece of British classical music in Classic FM’s Great British Classics

Elgar

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli performed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel perform emotional ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger performed this 1990s Disney Classic outside Windsor Castle

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger perform ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan at Windsor Castle

10 days ago

Lang Lang

Roderick Williams and Sir Bryn Terfel sing at the coronation

Two of Britain’s greatest singers were in thunderous voice at the coronation

11 days ago

Bryn Terfel

Soprano Alexandra Stevenson at Hampton Court Chapel

Solo soprano sings King Charles’ favourite hymn ‘Be Thou my Vision’ in historic Hampton Court chapel

13 days ago

Videos

Lizzo and Sir James Galway at Met Gala 2023

Lizzo and Sir James Galway’s ‘treasured’ duet – flute footage emerges from 2023 Met Gala

13 days ago

Discover Music

Beyonce sings Bizet’s Carmen for Pepsi in 2002

When Beyoncé sang Bizet’s Carmen for a 2002 Pepsi advert

19 days ago

Audience member proposes in shock moment at Texas symphony orchestra concert

Audience member proposes in shock moment at Texas symphony orchestra concert

20 days ago