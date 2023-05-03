Lizzo and Sir James Galway’s ‘treasured’ duet – flute footage emerges from 2023 Met Gala

3 May 2023, 14:32 | Updated: 3 May 2023, 14:37

Lizzo and Sir James Galway at Met Gala 2023
Lizzo and Sir James Galway at Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

Two star flautists come together in a wholesome duet across musical generations.

New York’s iconic and star-studded Met Gala took place on Sunday night. And amongst the glitz, the flowing flocks, and the slightly bemusing feline outfits, there was also time for some red carpet-worthy flute playing.

At the 2022 gala, pop star and flautist Lizzo stood on the red carpet and serenaded the entertainment world with Debussy. The pressure was on for a follow-up performance this year, so she enlisted some help.

Sir James Galway is popularly known as ‘The man with the golden flute’, which seems very fitting for the Met Gala’s opulent aesthetics.

Lizzo and Galway have struck up a social media friendship over a few years, and the younger instrumentalist has frequently shared her admiration for the 83-year-old classical virtuoso. And so, she reached out to Galway with an invitation to America’s premier society event.

Though they have exchanged musical greetings virtually, this was their first in-person performance.

During the gala event (where, sadly, filming was very limited) they played a lively duet of Rimsky-Korsakov’s ‘Flight of the Bumblebee’. Both members of woodwind royalty were rightly enthroned in Met Gala splendour.

Lizzo and Sir James Galway at the Met Gala 2023
Lizzo and Sir James Galway at the Met Gala 2023. Picture: Getty

Read more: Lizzo makes history by playing the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute

Earlier in the night, Lizzo serenaded gala guests with an interlude from Mozart’s opera The Magic Flute, ahead of a table-top sung performance. Vogue Magazine, shared clips of what they called the pop star’s ‘shimmering surprise’.

After the image of the wholesome duo playing together went viral on Monday, Sir James Galway’s team revealed what happened at the Gala. The Northern Irish great said it was an invitation and musical collaboration that the legendary flautist will treasure forever.

He said: “I hope my duet with Lizzo will inspire young artists, showing them that it is possible to cross the boundaries and bring music genres together in extraordinary ways.”

Here’s to many more duets.

