Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87

19 April 2022, 11:57 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 12:26

Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87
Harrison Birtwistle, ‘giant’ of contemporary classical music, dies aged 87. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Harrison Birtwistle was one of Britain’s most celebrated contemporary classical composers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The groundbreaking British composer Harrison Birtwistle, who won international acclaim for his 1972 composition The Triumph of Time and 2008 opera The Minotaur, has died aged 87.

Birtwistle’s publisher Boosey & Hawkes confirmed that the composer died at his home in Mere, southwest England on Monday 18 April. No cause of death was given.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra described Birtwistle as a “true musical colossus” whose “music shook the Earth”.

Birtwistle wrote in a plethora of musical forms, including chamber pieces, operas and one film score, The Offence (1973) starring Sean Connery, and had works staged by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Royal Opera House and English National Opera.

His opera The Minotaur, which premiered at the Royal Opera House, was hailed by The Guardian in 2019 as the third-best piece of the 21st century.

The Queen receives Sir Harrison Birtwistle to invest him with the Insignia of a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace
The Queen receives Sir Harrison Birtwistle to invest him with the Insignia of a Companion of Honour at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Alamy

Born in Accrington, Lancashire in 1934, Birtwistle went on to study clarinet and composition at the Royal Manchester College of Music (now Royal Northern College of Music) alongside his contemporary, Peter Maxwell Davies. In 1965, Birtwistle sold his clarinets and turned his attentions solely to composition.

The great modernist became musical director of the Royal National Theatre in London from 1975 to 1983, was knighted in 1988 and made a Companion of Honour in 2001, after seven years spent as Henry Purcell Professor of Composition at King’s College London.

Birtwistle, whose musical influences included Stravinsky, Olivier Messiaen and Erik Satie, was uncompromising and utterly unique in his compositional style. His best-known works, which include the 1998 Exody premiered by Chicago Symphony Orchestra under Daniel Barenboim, employ complex rhythms and unconventional harmony, which both delighted and divided listeners.

Staunchly non-conforming in both his music and his manner, Birtwistle once told a room of pop musicians at the Ivor Novello awards: “Why is your music so f****** loud?”, while accepting his 2006 award. “You must all be brain dead. Maybe you are. I didn’t know so many cliches existed until the last half-hour. Have fun. Goodbye.”

Pierre Boulez, one of the modernist’s greatest admirers, said: “Birtwistle’s music has a great power to convince.”

In tribute to the late musical great, British composer Thomas Adès cited the composer, saying: “Harrison Birtwistle once said of Messiaen ‘when he dies the whole house of cards will fall down’. I feel a bit like it has fallen today.”

The English National Opera, which staged Birtwistle’s The Mask of Orpheus in 1986, said: “Everyone at the ENO is heartbroken to learn of the death of Sir Harrison Birtwistle. His musical influence was unparalleled and we were proud to recently collaborate with him on The Mask of Orpheus.”

In 2014, Birtwistle was awarded his fifth Royal Philharmonic Society music award, making him the most RPS-honoured musician in history. “There was force and potency in every note he wrote,” the RPS wrote. “We will listen in awe to his works for decades to come.”

Birtwistle’s wife Sheila Duff died in 2012, and he is survived by his three sons and six grandchildren.

More From ClassicFM

Lizzo joined the cast of Saturday Night Live this weekend

Lizzo plays Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ on the flute in hilarious orchestra sketch

Beethoven

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Grammy Award-winning pianist Radu Lupu has died at the age of 76

Radu Lupu, Grammy-winning Romanian pianist, dies aged 76

‘The Lark Ascending’ tops the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022 in Vaughan Williams’ 150th birthday year

‘The Lark Ascending’ tops the Classic FM Hall of Fame 2022 in Vaughan Williams’ 150th birthday year

Classic FM Hall of Fame

The 20 best operas of all time, according to Classic FM presenters.

The 20 greatest operas ever written

Discover Music

Russian pianist, Alexei Lubimov, defied Moscow authorities by continuing to play

Pianist continues to play Schubert ‘Impromptu’, as Russian police break up concert of Ukrainian music

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Film composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

Legendary composer John Williams crowned Best Classical Artist at The Global Awards 2022

5 days ago

Global Awards

Nikolay Zvyagintsev was the orchestral pianist for the Donetsk Philharmonic

Musicians of Ukrainian orchestra mourn their pianist, killed in the battle for Mariupol

6 days ago

A purple martin; these birds stay in Nashville for two months during the summer, before migrating south

US concert hall to chop down trees to combat threat from thousands of purple birds

7 days ago

The 12th International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition has excluded Russian competitors

Sibelius violin competition bans Russian participants ‘in order to protect other competitors’

7 days ago

Discover Music

Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall: a royal celebration in pictures

8 days ago

Events

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Shchedryk Children’s Choir

Heart-wrenching tones of Kyiv children’s choir, silenced by Russian invasion, finally shared with the world

11 days ago

Jacob Collier turns his audience into a choir

Incredible moment Jacob Collier turns his entire concert audience into a choir

12 days ago

Videos

Musicians rush to take shelter after an air raid siren interrupts their concert

Ukrainian orchestra rushes inside as air raid siren disperses open-air concert in Lviv

12 days ago

Videos

Engineer fills grand piano with water

Engineer fills his piano with water and climbs inside it like a swimming pool

14 days ago

Discover Music

Classical composers in one epic mashup

A musical genius has combined famous classical composers in one mash-up

14 days ago

Videos

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: who is the star violinist, what are her best recordings and what violin does she play?

Nicola Benedetti

john williams

John Williams: Compositions, movies, age and awards revealed

Williams

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub