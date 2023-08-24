GCSE Music exam entries drop by 12.5 percent since 2022, in decade-long decline

24 August 2023, 16:34 | Updated: 24 August 2023, 17:05

GCSE music entries have dropped by 12.5% since last year alone causing 'concern' amount industry bodies
GCSE music entries have dropped by 12.5% since last year alone causing 'concern' amount industry bodies. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Professional bodies have expressed ‘great concern’ following a sharp decline in the amount of GCSE students taking music as an exam option.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Entries for GCSE Music have hit a record low, with the number of students taking music as one of their subject options falling by 12.5 percent since 2022.

The Independent Society of Musicians (ISM) has described the declining figures as “dramatic”, and noted that since 2010, GCSE music entrants have fallen by a total of 36 percent.

“A 12.5 percent drop in GCSE music entries in just one year is clearly of great concern,” ISM Chief Executive Deborah Annetts commented.

The figures follow a similar story for A-level music, where entries have fallen by 45 percent since 2010.

The music industry CEO said the findings followed “a pattern of decline spanning since 2010” when the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) was introduced. 

The EBacc is a selection of recommended GCSE subjects decided by the Department for Education. These subjects include English language and English literature, Maths, Science, Computer science, History or Geography, and a language.

On average, students will study eight GCSEs, so with the EBacc potentially deciding seven of these subjects for them, this leaves less room for them to choose a creative subject.

Read more: Music A-level exam entries in the UK fall by a staggering 45 percent to all-time low

UK GCSE Music entries have been falling steadily since the EBacc was introduced in 2010
UK GCSE Music entries have been falling steadily since the EBacc was introduced in 2010. Picture: ISM

The stark drop in GCSE and A-level music entries since 2010 line up with the introduction of an accountability measure that ranks how far a child has progressed academically from primary school, to the end of secondary education.

Named ‘Progress 8’, the measure’s results are then used to inform school league tables. EBacc subjects are weighted in Progress 8 scoring, and the ISM believes that because of this, fewer students are taking creative options.

The introduction of Progress 8 inspired the ISM’s recent campaign #SaveOurSubjects, which launched in February of this year, and calls on the government to review and reform school accountability measures including Progress 8.

Read more: Andrew Lloyd Webber slams education disparity: ‘Only 12 percent of state schools have an orchestra’

Tim Lihoreau and daughter Daisy play Ennio Morricone duet

While Annetts commented that she hoped students had received the results their hard work deserved, and praised teachers for their dedication, the chief executive also further explained her concern for the dwindling figures.

“As the ISM and many others have said for years, for a truly broad and balanced curriculum with music and creative education a cornerstone in our schools, reform of accountability measures such as the EBacc and Progress 8 is desperately required,” Annetts commented.

“Studying music and creative subjects is not only good for student’s education but without it, we put our important creative pipeline and the chancellor’s hopes for growth in the creative industries at risk,” the chief executive added.

“All students deserve access to high-quality music education in school.”

Two days before the release of GCSE results this year, the Department for Education announced the launch of 15 new free-to-attend schools, which will benefit around 12,000 young people in some of the most disadvantaged areas.

One of these schools will be BRIT School North, a performing arts school for students aged 16-19 in Bradford. The school is based on the BRIT School in London, which since 1991 has launched the careers of a host of high-profile British talent including Adele, Imogen Heap and Amy Winehouse.

Jo Twist, Chair of the British Phonographic Industry (BPI) said the school was, “a positive signal that government recognises the critical importance of creative and specialist creative arts education.

“The UK is a world leader in music and across the creative industries and if we want this to continue, we must invest in talent and the highly transferable skills needed for a competitive economy.”

Latest on Classic FM

John Eliot Gardiner, conducting his English Baroque Soloists and Monteverdi Choir in 2010

Sir John Eliot Gardiner: who is the conductor and what are his most famous recordings?

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert

What is the new documentary about Andrea Bocelli and when will it be released?

Andrea Bocelli

Leading conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Conductor John Eliot Gardiner ‘deeply regrets’ punching bass soloist in opera festival altercation

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Sir John Eliot Gardiner conducts in Italy

Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner quits festival early following accusations he hit singer backstage

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Bradley Cooper (left) has been accused of ‘Jew Face’ in his portrayal of conductor Leonard Bernstein (right) for using a prosthetic nose to play the character

Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein deemed ‘not’ antisemitic by Jewish rights group

Bernstein, L

The ISM has reported that almost half of musicians have lost out on work in Europe following Brexit restrictions.

Nearly half of UK musicians have lost work in Europe following Brexit, stark report reveals
Lili Boulanger was one of the most talented composers of the 20th century, until her untimely death at the age of 24.

Who was Lili Boulanger? Meet the inspiring composer who died tragically young

Discover Music

‘Lord of the Rings’ at the Royal Albert Hall

Orchestra’s symphonic ‘Lord of the Rings’ turns Royal Albert Hall into epic Middle Earth

Acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, and legendary conductor Gustavo Dudamel swapped their instrument and baton in rare rehearsal insight

When Gustavo Dudamel played violin and Itzhak Perlman conducted in a reverse duet for the ages

Gustavo Dudamel

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Steibelt and Beethoven dual

The pianist who dared to challenge Beethoven to a musical duel in Vienna – and his fate…

Beethoven

The number of students taking Music A-level has plummeted since 2010

Music A-level exam entries in England fall by a staggering 45 percent to all-time low

Leonard Bernstein’s family defend Bradley Cooper: ‘Our dad would have been fine’ with prosthetic nose

Leonard Bernstein’s family defend Bradley Cooper: ‘Our dad would have been fine’ with prosthetic nose

Bernstein, L

Hans Zimmer hid this ominous medieval chant in his score to ‘The Lion King’

Hans Zimmer hid this ominous medieval chant in his score to ‘The Lion King’

Zimmer

First ‘Maestro’ movie trailer starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein finally released

First ‘Maestro’ movie trailer starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein finally released

Bernstein, L

Bradley Cooper stars in and directs the upcoming Netflix film, ‘Maestro’; a biopic of Leonard Bernstein’s life

Maestro: everything to know about Bradley Cooper’s upcoming Bernstein biopic on Netflix

Bernstein, L

While we know that Old MacDonald Had a Farm, did you know that the original song was written for an opera over 300 years ago?

The surprising operatic origins of ‘Old MacDonald Had a Farm’, where cows said boo instead of moo

Discover Music

Ferarri’s Charles Leclerc at the piano

Star Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc taught himself piano, and now composes his own music

Discover Music

Malakai Bayoh talks to Classic FM about his musical life and rise to fame

‘I’m a bit shocked’ – 14-year-old treble Malakai Bayoh on his Britain’s Got Talent success and rise to fame
Andrew Lloyd Webber celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Music in Secondary Schools Trust (MiSST) in April 2023.

The transformative free musical instrument scheme that Andrew Lloyd Webber wants in every secondary school

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Organist plays epic ‘Davy Jones’ from Pirates of the Caribbean in bone-chilling cathedral acoustic

Organist plays epic ‘Davy Jones’ from Pirates of the Caribbean in bone-chilling cathedral acoustic

17 days ago

Zimmer

Cat disrupts a live orchestra performance in Istanbul

Naughty cat disrupts live orchestra concert and steals the show

20 days ago

Videos

Woman plays violin during brain surgery to save her musical skills

Woman who played violin through brain surgery gives touching tribute to her neurosurgeon

22 days ago

Discover Music

oxford mosh pit festival orchestra symphony

Hilarity as festival crowd erupts into a mosh pit for symphony orchestra’s Rossini overture

24 days ago

Videos

The conductor of the Puccini Festival’s opening night performance appeared on the podium blindfolded.

Italian maestro fired for conducting blindfolded, in protest against opera’s ‘political’ staging

1 month ago

Puccini

Remembering Tony Bennett’s eternal ‘New York, New York’ duet with Andrea Bocelli in Central Park

Remembering the cool genius of Tony Bennett with this eternal ‘New York, New York’ Andrea Bocelli duet

1 month ago

Andrea Bocelli