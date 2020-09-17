Drive-in Christmas pantomimes announced for socially-distanced festive season

17 September 2020, 12:09

Drive-in Christmas pantomime will tour the UK this festive period
Drive-in Christmas pantomime will tour the UK this festive period. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Panto season is going ahead this year, but you’ll have to sing along from the comfort of your car...

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made the status of this year’s pantomime season uncertain. Will a season of entertaining festive shows be able to go ahead, or won’t it?

Well, thanks to this special drive-in show – oh yes it will!

Birmingham Stage Company will put on a production of Horrible Christmas, a pantomime inspired by Terry Deary’s Horrible Histories book series, across the UK this festive season, inviting car-bound audiences to pull up to ‘drive-ins’ to watch.

The pantomime tells the story of a young boy trying to save Christmas, and explores some of the history behind the festive time.

Read more: Government ‘considering Seat Out to Help Out scheme’ to help concert halls and theatres >

🎅🏻 Christmas cancelled? Oh no it isn't... 🎅🏻 The World's FIRST Drive-In Christmas Show is Coming to the UK this Winter...

Posted by Car Park Panto on Thursday, 17 September 2020

Panto-lovers will be able to watch the show from the comfort of their cars, which will be spaced more than two metres apart. The pantomime’s sound will be picked up through car radios.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage in cities and towns that will be crying out for a Christmas show to entertain their families,” Horrible Histories manager Neal Foster said.

Read more: Will pantomimes and ballets be cancelled this Christmas? >

Tickets for the event cost £45 per car. Venues and dates for the pantomime are yet to be released.

Pantomime fans will be able to watch the festive show from the comfort of their cars
Pantomime fans will be able to watch the festive show from the comfort of their cars. Picture: Getty

The Car Park Panto will visit Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cardiff.

It will also entertain families in Nottingham, Plymouth, Sheffield, Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, Exeter, Northampton and Chelmsford.

Food and drink services will be available, and toilet facilities, but all with strict social distancing measures in place.

More From ClassicFM

Opera or apple?

Quiz: Is it an opera or an apple?

Lifestyle

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Aled Jones is released a new album titled 'Blessings'

Aled Jones duets with Judi Dench, Susan Boyle and Brian Blessed on his new album ‘Blessings’

Aled Jones

Amira Willighagen

The time 9-year-old Amira Willighagen sang an unbelievable Nessun dorma to win Holland’s Got Talent

Puccini

Classic FM partners with Philharmonia Orchestra for online summer series, The Philharmonia Sessions – Nicola Benedetti

Classic FM partners with Philharmonia Orchestra for online summer series, The Philharmonia Sessions

Philharmonia

What does the ballet scene in I’m Thinking of Ending Things mean?

What is the music in Netflix’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’, and what does the ballet scene mean?

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

These musicians are playing their instruments while upside down

Musicians are playing their instruments while upside down, because why not?

1 day ago

Videos

Iván Fischer acoustical mask

Conductor invents ‘music-enhancing’ face mask for orchestral concerts

1 day ago

Iván Fischer

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

2 days ago

LSO partners with coronavirus rapid test provider to ‘get world class orchestra back where it belongs’

LSO partners with coronavirus rapid test provider to ‘get world class orchestra back where it belongs’

2 days ago

LSO

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Carrie Hope Fletcher perform ‘Far Too Late’

We just got a glimpse of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical ‘Cinderella’, and we love it

2 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage

Burly brown bear caught ballet dancing underwater on webcam footage

2 days ago

Videos

Britney singing

Holy moly, the audio of Britney Spears singing Toxic pre-autotune has been leaked

5 days ago

Videos

Mr Bean sings 'O mio babbino caro'

Someone has unearthed this clip of Mr Bean ‘singing’ a Puccini aria and it’s just glorious

5 days ago

Videos

Classical music TikToks

19 classical music TikToks to distract you from all the practice you should be doing

6 days ago

Videos

The divine 'Miserere mei, Deus'

This candlelit rendition of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’ is a heavenly choral experience

6 days ago

Allegri

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone