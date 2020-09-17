Drive-in Christmas pantomimes announced for socially-distanced festive season

Drive-in Christmas pantomime will tour the UK this festive period. Picture: Getty

By Sian Hamer

Panto season is going ahead this year, but you’ll have to sing along from the comfort of your car...

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has made the status of this year’s pantomime season uncertain. Will a season of entertaining festive shows be able to go ahead, or won’t it?

Well, thanks to this special drive-in show – oh yes it will!

Birmingham Stage Company will put on a production of Horrible Christmas, a pantomime inspired by Terry Deary’s Horrible Histories book series, across the UK this festive season, inviting car-bound audiences to pull up to ‘drive-ins’ to watch.

The pantomime tells the story of a young boy trying to save Christmas, and explores some of the history behind the festive time.

🎅🏻 Christmas cancelled? Oh no it isn't... 🎅🏻 The World's FIRST Drive-In Christmas Show is Coming to the UK this Winter... Posted by Car Park Panto on Thursday, 17 September 2020

Panto-lovers will be able to watch the show from the comfort of their cars, which will be spaced more than two metres apart. The pantomime’s sound will be picked up through car radios.

“We can’t wait to be back on stage in cities and towns that will be crying out for a Christmas show to entertain their families,” Horrible Histories manager Neal Foster said.

Tickets for the event cost £45 per car. Venues and dates for the pantomime are yet to be released.

Pantomime fans will be able to watch the festive show from the comfort of their cars. Picture: Getty

The Car Park Panto will visit Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Cardiff.

It will also entertain families in Nottingham, Plymouth, Sheffield, Leeds, Leicester, Southampton, Exeter, Northampton and Chelmsford.

Food and drink services will be available, and toilet facilities, but all with strict social distancing measures in place.