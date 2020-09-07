Government ‘considering Seat Out to Help Out scheme’ to help concert halls and theatres

7 September 2020, 12:06 | Updated: 7 September 2020, 12:22

Ministers considering ‘Seat Out to Help Out’ scheme for theatres
Ministers considering ‘Seat Out to Help Out’ scheme for theatres. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A new scheme is on the cards to help out concert halls and theatres, which are allowed to open with social distancing but, for the most part, remain financially unable to do so.

Arts venues have felt the deep impact of coronavirus lockdown. And while indoor performances have been allowed to return with limited audiences since 15 August, most shows need 70 to 80 percent capacity in order to be financially viable.

Now, as culture secretary Oliver Dowden says he is keen to help venues return by Christmas, it is said that ministers are considering a ‘Seat Out to Help Out’ scheme, to encourage audiences to attend concert halls and theatres again.

According to the Sunday Times, plans to open venues without social distancing are currently being “accelerated” by the PM, with officials being ordered to “move at extreme pace” to get venues back on their feet.

The same team who worked on the ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ programme, which gave people up to 50 percent off food on Mondays to Wednesday in August, is said to be working on a similar subsidised scheme for arts venues.

It could also mean discounted meals for theatregoers on Mondays.

Read more: What are the new rules for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues? >

Royal Opera House
Royal Opera House. Picture: Getty

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Dowden signalled mass indoor events were within his “sights”.

He said: “We need to start filling seats in much larger numbers – not just for the audiences, not just for the venues and livelihoods who depend on them, but for the entire urban economy, too.

“Theatre is a lynchpin of London’s West End and its absence is painfully reflected in its deserted streets. Innovation is key. It has the ability to rewrite the entire script, and I’m keen to take some of the best experimental ideas for getting people into our theatres safely and put them into practice.”

Dowden also discussed improving ventilation or providing “quick turnaround testing” for theatregoers to check they don’t have the virus before attending a show.

The culture secretary added that those “waiting in the wings to get full performances back on during the crucial Christmas period” had his full support.

The ‘Seat Out’ idea has been floating on social media for the past week. But while theatre and music lovers have suggested various financial incentives, there is no detail yet on where the money could come from. A petition, which suggests that for every seat sold the government pay £10 for an empty seat, now has over 30,000 signatures.

Neil Mendoza, the commissioner for cultural recovery and renewal, is among those being consulted for the scheme. He said: “Eat out to help out was fantastic. Normally when you discount things it is seen as a bad thing to do. But in this case accepting discounts and going out was seen as a patriotic activity and a way to help a struggling sector. It was really effective.”

The Sunday Times signals that Mendoza wants to see big arts bodies, such as the Royal Opera House, offering discounted tickets to bring people back.

Many theatres and music venues are receiving a handful from the existing £1.57bn emergency arts pot. But so far, no new cash has been pledged for this ‘Seat Out to Help Out’ scheme.

Glyndebourne opera house, Cadogan Hall and the London Symphony Orchestra are among the first arts bodies to put on indoor concerts for reduced audiences. But many venues remain unable to do so with current distancing regulations.

More From ClassicFM

A cappella choir sings on tilting platforms

A cappella choir on tilting cylinders sounds straight out of a horror movie

Videos

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery
Fur Elise inverted

Someone inverted every interval in Für Elise because everything exists on the Internet

Beethoven

Lang Lang: ‘Bach is a Transformer, Mozart is Mickey Mouse!’

Lang Lang sees characters in music: ‘Bach is a Transformer, Mozart is Mickey Mouse!’

Lang Lang

Organ2/ASLSP at St. Burchardi Church, Halberstad

A 639-year-long John Cage organ performance has a long-awaited chord change. And you can watch it.
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100th birthday with return to live music-making

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100th birthday with return to live music-making

CBSO

Latest news

See more Latest news

Grieg played on the organ at Müpa Budapest is terrifying

Budapest’s mighty organ ringing out ‘Hall of the Mountain King’ is a terrifying sound

2 days ago

Grieg

Life-size Mr Darcy cake baked to celebrate Pride and Prejudice’s 25th anniversary

Life-size Mr Darcy cake baked to celebrate Pride and Prejudice’s 25th anniversary

3 days ago

dog piano

Dog owner sets up camera after receiving noise complaints from neighbours, sees this

3 days ago

Discover Music

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

3 days ago

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

3 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Watermelon synth piano

A watermelon piano exists, and I can’t decide if I want to play or eat it

4 days ago

Videos

Trombone Guy at a protest

Trombonist drowns out “racist” Anti-BLM protester in university protest

4 days ago

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares Phantom of the Opera mashup with Cardi B’s hit ‘WAP’.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Phantom of the WAPera’ TikTok mashup confuses the world

5 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Kings Return quartet singing

A quartet sang an ancient hymn in a stairwell with a shiver-inducing acoustic

5 days ago

Videos

Rylie Harrod-Corral kitchen duet

Bach with your rice cooker? Fauré on your washing machine? Meet the appliances that duet

9 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone

Ennio Morricone performs at Mediolanum Forum on st

Ennio Morricone: the 10 Best Movie Soundtracks

Morricone