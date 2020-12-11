Composer Ethel Smyth receives first Grammy nomination 90 years after work’s premiere

11 December 2020, 11:57

Composer Ethel Smyth receives first Grammy nomination 90 years after work’s premiere
Composer Ethel Smyth receives first Grammy nomination 90 years after work’s premiere. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Three quarters of a century after her death, composer and political activist Ethel Smyth has received her first Grammy nod.

The trailblazing 20th-century composer, Dame Ethel Smyth, has received her first Grammy nomination 76 years after her death.

Smyth’s 1930 two-part symphony The Prison, recorded by conductor James Blachly and soloists Sarah Brailey and bass-baritone Dashon Burton, has been recognised in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category.

According to musicologist Dr. Liane Curtis, this is the first Grammy nomination for a composition by Smyth, who struggled her entire career to have her music judged on its merits, rather than on the basis of her gender.

Until this year, the only other historic woman composer to be nominated was Amy Beach. The belated nod is among several historical firsts for women at this year’s Awards, as they lead nominations in the four general categories for the first time.

Curtis says: “As such, this nomination has taken on new energy for advocates for Smyth and women composers in general.”

Read more: Meet Ethel Smyth, the composer who was also a suffragette >

Dame Ethel Smyth was a political activist and suffragette
Dame Ethel Smyth was a political activist and suffragette. Picture: Getty

Ethel Smyth fled home aged 19, landing in Leipzig with dreams of a composing career. Her music was greatly admired by Tchaikovsky, Brahms and Dvořák, and in 1903 she became the first woman to have an opera performed at the New York Met Opera.

But she faced significant discrimination as a female composer throughout her long career, with critics saying her music was “too feminine,” or “too masculine,” or “a remarkable achievement – for a woman.” Brahms, it is reported, approved of her music but did not at first believe it had been written by a woman.

Later in life, Smyth became an active member of England’s Suffragette movement, and even went to prison for throwing a stone through an MP’s window. She also made no secret of her relationships with women, and her gender politics and sexuality were cause for attacks by critics.

Read more: 15 great classical composers who also happened to be gay >

The Prison (listen below) was released in August 2020, to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment which gave women the right to vote in the United States. The idea of “the prison” has been interpreted as both an actual jail and a metaphorical one for Smyth.

Conductor James Blachly, who began work on The Prison began in 2015, said: “It is incredible that 90 years after the premiere of Ethel Smyth’s career-culminating masterpiece, she is finally receiving her first Grammy nomination.

“There are so many reasons to be inspired by her – the way she lived, all of her ‘firsts’ as a woman composer, the way she held strong against the powerful pressures of society that would not accept her work, her strength of purpose and her openness of her sexuality, her political activism, and more.

“But for me, it was the experience of conducting this piece for the first time that led me to understand – in a flash, at the downbeat of the first rehearsal – that I was conducting a work that deserves to be heard throughout the world. The moment I heard that first note in the rehearsal hall, I got shivers up and down my spine, and my life has not been the same since.”

Read more: 21 of the greatest women composers in classical music >

The Prison, out now on Chandos Records, was Smyth’s last work and her only symphony – she was 72 when she completed it in 1930. She stopped composing shortly after, due to advancing deafness.

More From ClassicFM

London Symphony Orchestra virtual Singalong Christmas

Sing along with one of the world’s best orchestras this Christmas

LSO

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Royal Oper House to receive a £21.7m emergency loan

Royal Opera House and Albert Hall among struggling arts venues to receive £165m in emergency loans

ROH

Christmas presents

Quiz: How well do you know your Christmas carols?

Lifestyle

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season

Discover Music

Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis has been reimagined as a beautiful choir piece

Vaughan Williams’ Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis has been reimagined as a beautiful choir piece

Vaughan Williams

Latest news

See more Latest news

This is the world's first piano made entirely from plants

About thyme! This is the world’s first green ‘piano’ made from living plants.

23 hours ago

Discover Music

Join our festive celebrations this Christmas on Classic FM!

Christmas on Classic FM: full schedule of festive programmes

1 day ago

Discover Music

Chloé Lopes Gomes claims racial harassment at Berlin's Staatsballett

First Black female dancer at Berlin’s Staatsballett had to ‘white up’ for Swan Lake

1 day ago

Discover Music

What are the lyrics to Coventry Carol? What is it about?

What are the lyrics to Coventry Carol, and what are they really about?

1 day ago

Discover Music

Alto line in Christmas

Woman sings painfully funny alto part of Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

1 day ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing sheet music

What are the lyrics to ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’ – and what’s the story behind the carol?

2 days ago

Discover Music

National Virtual Medical Orchestra

How music is helping these healthcare workers get though the pandemic

3 days ago

Coronavirus

Virtuoso pianist plays note-perfect Mozart ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on a toy piano

Virtuoso pianist plays note-perfect Mozart ‘Rondo alla Turca’ on a toy piano

3 days ago

Mozart

This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and a Mahler symphony works surprisingly well

This mash-up of Toto ‘Africa’ and Mahler’s Fifth Symphony works surprisingly well

7 days ago

Mahler

Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along

Owners capture astonishing footage of Dalmatian playing piano and singing along

7 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Coronavirus