‘Impromptu applause erupted during the first tuning note’ – music returns to concert halls in the UK

Classical music and opera lovers ‘ecstatic’ to be back in concert halls as live music returns. Picture: Getty / Twitter

By Rosie Pentreath

Classical music lovers have been sharing their sheer joy at being back in front of live music as lockdown restrictions ease and venues open – here are the moments that sum it up best.

Classical music and opera lovers have described feelings of “pure joy” and being “ecstatic” to attend live music once again, as venues started opening their doors to audiences yesterday (Monday 17 May).

With many people able to enjoy classical music live and in-person for the first time since March 2020, venues around the country marked the easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions by welcoming socially-distanced audiences tentatively back to COVID-safe seats.

And audiences that returned, expressed their gratitude and joy at being back in front of live performers and their beautiful music. At the Royal Opera House, impromptu applause erupted during the first tuning note, and at London’s Wigmore Hall cellist Guy Johnston, who was in audience, tweeted what an “absolute joy” it was to see so many people back in the hall.

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Classic FM’s Orchestra in the Midlands, has shared joy at returning to Birmingham’s Symphony Hall tomorrow (Wednesday 19 May) and Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Classic FM’s Orchestra in North-West England, excitedly follows suit the next day.

Read more: The best classical concerts, festivals and venues returning this summer

Wonderful - if scary for us - that there will be (some) people back here tonight. Beloved, iconic ⁦@wigmore_hall⁩ pic.twitter.com/6ksI5hbAuS — Steven Isserlis (@StevenIsserlis) May 17, 2021

Did you hear the lunchtime concert? Everyone just sounded so ECSTATIC 😊 — Jenny Colgan (@jennycolgan) May 17, 2021

It was an absolute joy to see many people back in the hall and to hear such an uplifting performance. Thank you all!! The start of a new more “normal” chapter ahead.. let’s hope so! — Guy Johnston (@cellojohnston) May 17, 2021

Reunited and it feels so good! https://t.co/o7ow0nTUl2 — CBSO (@TheCBSO) May 17, 2021

Brighton’s Dome concert hall sprang back to life in double fine style with Roderick Williams joined by Ella Taylor, Themba Mvula and pianists Ella O’Neill and Ana Manastireanu in an evening of Schubert Schwanengesang … (cont) — David Harrison (@davidharrisonbn) May 18, 2021

🥳 And... we're back!



From this evening, we're delighted to be open for performances from @TheRoyalOpera and @TheRoyalBallet 🙌



We will also continue to stream work online.



Booking is open - head to https://t.co/M0nx7NqX2w to find out more about what's on!#RoyalOperaHouse pic.twitter.com/S6Q3RqWEFq — Royal Opera House (@RoyalOperaHouse) May 17, 2021

Impossible to be objective about the ⁦@RoyalOperaHouse this evening. Just joy pic.twitter.com/t33HwEbb0p — Paul Lay (@_paullay) May 17, 2021

Read more: Wigmore Hall to reopen to audiences with special 120th anniversary festival

The cheer that went up when you came onstage could be heard all the way to Italy!

I sat outside & listened to the Beethoven as dusk fell. Beautiful... pic.twitter.com/IcsOWz2Zr2 — rowenamezzo (@rowenamezzo) May 17, 2021