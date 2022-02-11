Artist’s striking photography reveals hidden depths of musical instruments

On Air Now
11 February 2022
Photographer Charles Brooks invites us to discover the inner workings of our musical instruments...
Musical instruments are often thought of as beautiful; from centuries-old violins, to new gold lacquered saxophones, they’re often a work of art in their own right.
But have you ever wondered what the inside of your instrument looks like? Perhaps you’ve peered into a gap between the strings, or pads, to only have been met with darkness.
Now, as part of New Zealand photographer, Charles Brooks’ series, ‘Architecture of Music’, we’re given a rare insight into the inner operations of our tuneful tools.
Brooks, a talented orchestral cellist who has performed with the likes of Lang Lang and the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, uses his knowledge of music to create these intimate portraits of instruments.
Using between dozens to hundreds of individual frames to create each photo, Brooks creates the illusion of space in his photos, “tricking the mind into believing that it’s seeing an expansive chamber you could walk through”.
The inside of a rare Lockey Hill cello from around 1780. Photographed whilst under restoration at the Stringed Instrument Company in Auckland, New Zealand.
The action of a Steinway Model D Grand Piano. Photographed at Lewis Eady’s in Auckland.
The interior of a Burkart Elite 14k Rose Gold Flute. Photographed while under restoration at Neige Music Atelier in New Zealand.
The interior of a 1940s Selmer Balanced Action Saxophone, owned by renowned New Zealand Saxophonist Dr. Roger Manins. Photographed while under restoration at Neige Music Atelier.
The sublime action of a Fazioli Grand Piano. Photographed at Sly’s Pianos, Auckland.
A unique view inside an Australian Didgeridoo by Trevor Gillespie/Peckham (Bungerroo) of New South Wales.
The Millennium III action of a Kawai Grand Piano, KBB Music, Auckland.