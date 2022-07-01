These are the hardest pieces ever written for the piano

1 July 2022, 15:41

Hardest piano pieces
Hardest piano pieces. Picture: Alamy/Free Scores

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

From Liszt to Scriabin, here are ten of the most fiendishly difficult pieces of piano music. Sensible musicians: avoid at all costs.

Looking for piano pieces that will make your fingers get stuck in a permanent claw shape? You’ve come to the right place.

Here is our countdown of the 10 most difficult pieces of piano music in history.

  1. Liszt – La Campanella

    If we could fill this list with Liszt, we absolutely would. ‘La Campanella’, which translates as ‘little bell’, comes from a larger work – the Grandes études de Paganini – and is famous for being one of the most difficult pieces ever written for piano. The piece’s technical demands include enormous jumps for the right hand played at an uncomfortably speedy tempo. Here’s Lang Lang, making it look as easy as Three Blind Mice.

    Read more: Lang Lang plays blistering Brahms with wife Gina Alice

  2. Ravel – Gaspard de la Nuit

    When Ravel wrote his fiendishly hard Gaspard de la Nuit, he set out to make it one of the most challenging pieces ever written (thanks, Maurice). One top pianist has said playing this piece is “like having to solve endless quadratic equations in my head”.

    Read more: These are the hardest pieces ever written for the violin

  3. Conlon Nancarrow – Studies for Player Piano

    American-born composer Conlon Nancarrow’s Studies for Player Piano are some of the most deliberately complex, frantic pieces of music in keyboard repertoire – which is why they are all designed to be played by a mechanical instrument, not real human pianists. But that doesn’t mean some haven’t tried…

  4. Sorabji – Opus clavicembalisticum

    Hard to pronounce but even harder to play, Sorabji’s Opus clavicembalisticum lasts for over four hours in total, spread across 12 movements. Of the final movement, the composer himself wrote: “The closing 4 pages are so cataclysmic and catastrophic as anything I've ever done – the harmony bites like nitric acid – the counterpoint grinds like the mills of God.”

    Read more: The 25 best pianists of all time

  5. Charles Valentin Alkan – Concerto for Solo Piano

    Alkan’s concerto is almost never played live – and with good reason. The epic 50-minute work demands unparalleled amounts of technical ability and physical stamina. Alkan’s melodies might not be as memorable as those of Chopin or Liszt, but he certainly knows how to create a technical showstopper.

  6. Chopin – Étude Op. 10 No. 4

    Unlike some of Chopin’s more delicate Nocturnes, there is no room to breathe in this ridiculously acrobatic Étude. Marked presto con fuoco, it demands an extremely fast pace, and requires constant fluidity in both hands. It’s not one to play when your fingers are feeling stiff…

  7. Scriabin – Sonata No. 5

    Not a fan of polyrhythms? Look away now: Alexander Scriabin’s fifth piano sonata is a technical workout for the fingers and arms, but mostly the mind. Who even knows what was going on in this guy’s head...

  8. Stravinsky – Trois mouvements de Petrouchka

    Often cited as some of the toughest piano works, Stravinsky’s Three Movements from Petrushka are not for the faint-hearted. All three movements include multiple glissandi, tremolos and rapid jumps spanning over two octaves, and should be approached with caution (unless, of course, you’re Yuja Wang).

  9. Prokofiev – Piano Concerto No. 2

    The first and last movements of this work constitute some of the most dramatic music in all of Prokofiev’s piano concertos. The cadenza of the first movement is particularly taxing, and contains a third staff which requires the pianist to perform frequent, large jumps with both hands. Oh, and it lasts for a full five minutes – followed by three more ferociously hard movements.

  10. Ligeti – Étude for Piano No. 13

    What would a list of demanding pieces be without György Ligeti? Written between 1985 and 2001, the Hungarian composer’s piano etudes are one of the most terrifying works in the piano repertoire. Mostly, it has to be said, because of no. 13, ‘The Devil’s Staircase’. The whole piece is a masterpiece of dynamics, stretching from the exceptionally quiet to the colossal EIGHT fortes.

Trending on Classic FM

Tone Deaf Comics theory sheet

This genius music theory cheat sheet is all you’ll ever need

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

Beethoven meme

A maths teacher accidentally made a music meme that trolled the world
Andrew Lloyd Webber at the 2016 Broadway revival of CATS

Andrew Lloyd Webber: wife, children, musicals and everything you need to know

Lloyd Webber

Be Thou My Vision has Irish origins – pictured, Letterkenny cathedral in Donegal, Ireland

Be Thou My Vision: what are the lyrics and who wrote the hymn?
The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

Angela Rayner, Dominic Raab and a controversial Mozart opera

The Mozart Marriage of Figaro “mic drop” moment, as UK deputy leaders clash over opera and class

Mozart

Freddie De Tommaso is a leading tenor of his generation.

Who is Freddie De Tommaso? Everything you need to know about the young star tenor
Lizzo plays virtuosic flute solo for James Corden in Carpool Karaoke sketch.

Lizzo whips out a virtuosic 19th-century flute solo in Carpool Karaoke sketch with James Corden
Doreen Carwithen is the step great-grandmother of Joe Alwyn, actor and long-term partner of Taylor Swift

The world’s first fully-professional female film composer – with a surprising connection to Taylor Swift

Latest instrument features

The most relaxing classical violin music ever written

The most relaxing classical violin music ever written

Howling singing dog

Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano
Elliot Page plays the violin as Vanya Hargreeves in season 1 of The Umbrella Academy.

Is Elliot Page really playing the violin in The Umbrella Academy?
Yunchan Lim performs Rachmaninov to win the final of the Van Cliburn competition under Marin Alsop.

Youngest ever Van Cliburn winner moved Marin Alsop to tears with this rapturous Rachmaninov
Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute