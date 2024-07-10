Prime Minister Keir Starmer plays flute, recorder and piano, and was a Guildhall music scholar

10 July 2024, 16:06

Prime Minister Keir Starmer plays flute, recorder and piano, and was a Guildhall music scholar. Picture: Classic FM

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Classical music is an important part of life for the UK’s Prime Minister, who has a particular passion for Beethoven piano sonatas.

Before he became a human rights lawyer – or the Prime Minister – it seems Sir Keir Starmer was something of a musical prodigy. In his early years he played the flutepiano, recorder and violin, and was once a young scholar at the Guildhall School of Music in London.

The former barrister, who was elected to succeed Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister this July, spoke about his early musical years in an interview with On The Hill magazine, in answer to a question about his passions (which, he says, are “music, classical music”).

What kind of music, Starmer, Keir Starmer? “Beethoven piano sonatas”, he replies, pausing to add, “actually all things Beethoven.”

Sir Keir Starmer was a junior exhibitioner at the Guildhall School of Music
Sir Keir Starmer was a junior exhibitioner at the Guildhall School of Music. Picture: Getty

In the same interview, Starmer says his favourite musician is Israeli pianist-conductor Daniel Barenboim, whom he agrees is “known to be a difficult person”, “but like talented footballers, you accept this”.

Starmer, also the former Director of Public Prosecutions and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service, played his many instruments as a junior exhibitioner at the prestigious Guildhall School of Music, which he attended until the age of 18.

“I played the flute, piano, recorder and violin,” the Prime Minister says. “Then I realised at the age of 17-18 that the other people at the Guildhall were hugely talented, whereas I just practised hard.”

We’re yet to uncover video evidence of Starmer’s musical endeavours, but you never know, he might bring his recorder along to the next Prime Minister’s Questions.

