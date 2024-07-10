Novak Djokovic’s violin-inspired Wimbledon celebration is a heart-warming dedication to a loved one

10 July 2024, 13:17 | Updated: 10 July 2024, 13:53

Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture.
Novak Djokovic celebrates his Wimbledon win with a violin gesture. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

The 24-time Grand Slam winner is raising his racket in a different way at the All England Club, as part of a sweet musical tribute.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tennis rackets are more commonly used to ruthlessly dispatch opponents on the tennis court, but in 2024 tennis ace Novak Djokovic is employing a different racket technique – and there’s a heart-warming story behind it.

As he progresses in pursuit of an eighth Wimbledon trophy, the Serbian sporting superstar has developed a new celebration after winning matches, holding his tennis racket like a violin, and miming bowing the strings.

Novak Djokovic pretends to play the violin for his daughter.
Novak Djokovic pretends to play the violin for his daughter. Picture: Getty

Read more: The most memorable times classical music was used in sport

The musical gesture is for his six-year-old daughter, who is currently learning the violin. “That was for Tara,” Djokovic said in post-match interviews. “My daughter has been playing violin for some time already, six months, and we agreed that I would celebrate that way.”

After his special musical tribute, Djokovic can be seen blowing a kiss towards his family box – to the delight of his daughter.

Djokovic after his 3rd-round win at the Wimbledon Championships
Djokovic after his 3rd-round win at the Wimbledon Championships. Picture: Getty

Read more: Can Emma Raducanu play piano? Tennis star shares videos of her practising at home

During a celebration earlier in the tournament, the Grand Slam-winner appeared to place his imaginary violin the wrong way around, something that did not go unnoticed by the club’s official TikTok account.

Djokovic is bidding to join Roger Federer on eight Wimbledon titles. Coincidently, the Swiss star has also had his share of violinist impersonations. In a 2013 advert for the Lucerne Classical Music Festival, Federer discovered a violin in his tennis bag and tried playing it – watch below.

Read more: Met Opera Orchestra makes history, performing American anthem with baritone at US Open tennis final

Roger Federen takes up the violin in Lucerne Festival 75th anniversary promo

Djokovic has said in interviews that he likes to listen to classical music to unwind. In a 2012 interview he said “[I] listen to classical music because it calms me down – calms my nerves down.”

What a wonderful thing that he’s passing on his love of classical music to his daughter by encouraging her in the violin. We wish Tara all the very best in her musical pursuits.

Latest on Classic FM

Prime Minister Keir Starmer plays flute, recorder and piano, and was a Guildhall music scholar

Prime Minister Keir Starmer plays flute, recorder and piano, and was a Guildhall music scholar
Hannah Waddingham performs at the Grand Prix of Great Britain

Star actor Hannah Waddingham delivers spine-tingling national anthem at the British Grand Prix
We ranked Beethoven’s nine symphonies from worst to greatest

We ranked Beethoven’s nine symphonies from worst to greatest

Beethoven

How do supermassive black holes turn into music? Brian Cox explains to Classic FM.

Professor Brian Cox explains how supermassive black holes ‘make music’

20 of the best classical pieces by American composers

20 of the best classical pieces by American composers

Everything you need to know about the award-winning opera singer with the voice of an Angel.

Who is Angel Blue? All about the Grammy-winning American soprano with a heavenly voice

Best film scores by Ennio Morricone – From The Good, The Bad and The Ugly (pictured) to The Mission

The 12 greatest film scores by Ennio Morricone

Morricone

Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of St Paul’s Cathedral choir

Girl choristers join St Paul’s Cathedral choir for first time in 900-year history

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel

Oliver Zeffman conducts Ella Taylor and the CBSO in ‘The White Lotus’ main theme

Soprano soloist performs thrilling ‘White Lotus’ theme with warbling vocals and full symphony orchestra

CBSO

Latest instrument features

English trumpeter Alison Balsom plays in Cologne’s philharmonic hall

10 most spectacular pieces of trumpet music

Jude Law learned to play harpsichord and flute as Henry VIII in new Tudor film

Jude Law learned to play harpsichord and flute as Henry VIII in new Tudor film

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel blew an audience of 25,000 out of the water with a rousing violin rendition of the US national anthem on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

Olympic swimmer plays US national anthem on violin, thrilling 25,000-strong audience

Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play a painfully high piccolo trumpet solo for ‘Penny Lane’

When Paul McCartney asked an English trumpeter to play the painfully high ‘Penny Lane’ piccolo trumpet solo
Berlin Philharmonic’s ‘Tom and Jerry’ symphony

Berlin Philharmonic’s magical ‘Tom and Jerry’ includes a percussionist barking like a dog

Berlin Phil

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute