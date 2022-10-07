Exclusive

Barbara Hannigan on mentoring the next generation of classical music stars

7 October 2022, 14:31

Barbara Hannigan, 51, is an internationally renowned soprano and conductor
Barbara Hannigan, 51, is an internationally renowned soprano and conductor. Picture: Alamy

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The legendary Canadian soprano, Barbara Hannigan, scooped the award for ‘Artist of the Year’ at the Gramophone Awards 2022 earlier this week. We got a chance to speak to her about how mentoring influenced her career as an artist and how she wants to pass on her ingrained feeling of ‘hope’ to the next generation of classical stars.

Canadian soprano and conductor, Barbara Hannigan, was in London earlier this week for the Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022, where she won the Contemporary Music Award for the fourth time, and was also honoured as ‘Artist of the Year’.

Her win at the ceremony, also known as the ‘Oscars of classical music’, is hardly a surprise for those who have followed her unparalleled musical career over the last few decades. As a soprano, she has sung at the world’s leading opera houses, and has a particular mastery for contemporary music, which she has prominently championed throughout her career.

As a conductor, she’s directed some of the world’s most prestigious orchestras, and has recently had her current contract as the principal guest conductor of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra’s extended until 2025. Earlier this year, Hannigan was also announced as the London Symphony Orchestra’s first Associate Artist, contributing to the orchestra’s choice of repertoire for the next three years.

Alongside her impressive CV, Hannigan has an evident passion for helping and inspiring the next generation of young classical stars and runs two mentorship schemes for upcoming artists – Equilibrium Young Artists, and Momentum: our Future Now.

“I’ve had a lot of mentors,” Hannigan told Classic FM backstage at the awards. The 51-year-old musician admitted she had a “bit of a talent” for finding mentors earlier in her career, and wanted to encourage others to do the same.

Read more: The 30 greatest classical music artists performing today

However, as her career developed, Hannigan realised she may have been in the minority when it comes to finding mentors.

“I’ve noticed sometimes that young artists can be too shy to ask,” Hannigan told Classic FM. “And some leading artists don’t realise how valuable their mentorship is.

“I think artists love to be generous, but they genuinely don’t realise just how many young people would benefit from their insights and would love their mentorship.”

In 2020 Hannigan set up ‘Momentum: our future, now’, a collective of leading solo artists (singers, instrumentalists, conductors) who have pledged to act now to support young artists in the first substantial phase of their career.

Leading artists share their main-stage performance opportunities with a young, professional singer or instrumentalist, and conductors bring on a young conductor as an assistant. Hannigan describes the scheme as her way of helping set up these relationships, “sort of speed-dating if you will”, she remarked.

Read more: 11 of today’s best women conductors

Notably, ‘Momentum’ was started during the pandemic, and the loss of talent from the industry due to lockdowns across the globe has clearly saddened Hannigan.

“[The industry] did lose a lot of young artists who went on to other things, because the uncertainty during the pandemic kind of brought home to them that they may not be able to go through with their dream. And that’s very sad.

“I hope that an initiative like Momentum has given hope, and I say hope a lot, because it’s part of me. I feel Momentum has started a dialogue as to what it is to support our younger colleagues – in all fields, not just in music.

“This type of mentoring can be done in any industry, in any field, from medicine to law, to business, and technology.”

Hannigan hopes the audiences, who are coming and seeing these young artists perform with leading ones, will leave the concert thinking, ‘that was great to see a young artist up there. How can I do something similar for a young professional in my industry? How can I help?’.

Barbara Hannigan accepts the ‘Artist of the Year’ award at the Gramophone Awards 2022
Barbara Hannigan accepts the ‘Artist of the Year’ award at the Gramophone Awards 2022. Picture: Telling Photography

Hannigan’s other scheme, Equilibrium Young Artists, has been running since 2017, and has produced an impressive alumni of musicians, with a focus on singers.

This February, Hannigan was named an LSO Associate Artist with the London Symphony Orchestra. As part of her role, she’ll be appearing with the leading orchestra in March 2023, alongside an Equilibrium alumni, Greek soprano Aphrodite Patoulidou, who Hannigan speaks highly of.

A big win for Hannigan has been seeing young artists who have been part of both Momentum and Equilibrium, go on and bring up other young artists as they progress in their careers. She touched on this during her acceptance speech for the ‘Artist of the Year’ award, sponsored by Raymond Weil, at the Gramophone Awards.

And in terms of what advice she has for young people, across all industries, looking to find mentorship for their careers Hannigan told Classic FM, “Don’t be afraid to reach out to the person that you think may be able to help you.

“Because if you don’t reach out to them, you never know if they’ll say yes or no. And if you don’t have a direct contact to that person, find your one degree of separation.”

And most importantly, “don’t be shy!”.

Latest on Classic FM

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best, based on musical merit

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best, based on musical merit

Discover Music

Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax

The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax: Mindful puzzles to relax and unwind

Daniel Baremboim took to social media on the evening of 4th October 2022 to make the announcement.

Daniel Barenboim to step back from performing ‘for the coming months’ to concentrate on health

Daniel Barenboim

Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: category winners include (left to right): Kirill Petrenko, Dame Mitsuko Uchida, Barbara Hannigan and Jonas Kaufmann

Gramophone Classical Music Awards 2022: all the winners and how to watch the highlights

Events

The Sixteen at the Tower of London

Classic FM joins The Sixteen for a choral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, live from the Tower of London

The Sixteen

Abel Selaocoe plays cello for Classic FM on stage at the Southbank Centre in London

Meet Abel Selaocoe, South African cellist, and the Southbank Centre’s newest artist in residence

Discover Music

Great composers

10 Black composers who changed the course of classical music history

Discover Music

Goat 'sings' in animal blessing service at Worcester Cathedral

Bleating billygoat ‘sings’ along during animal blessing at cathedral service

Videos

Lizzo plays a flute which belonged to former American President, James Madison in the Library of Congress

Inside Lizzo’s historically important flute performance at the Library of Congress

Videos

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Cate Blanchett stars as tyrannical ‘maestro’ Lydia Tár in Oscar-tipped movie ‘TÁR’

TÁR: who is Lydia Tár, what’s the music and how did Cate Blanchett learn to conduct?

Discover Music

ORA SIngers at the Tate Modern

40 socially-distanced singers performing ‘Spem in alium’ at the Tate Modern is profoundly uplifting
A silhouette of two violinists against sheet music.

New report reveals ‘devastating scale’ of harassment and discrimination in the music industry
Lizzo performs on a crystal flute, courtesy of the Library of Congress, in Washington D.C.

Lizzo makes history by playing the Library of Congress’ 200-year-old crystal flute

Videos

Two masked flute players in a Hong Kong propaganda video.

Hong Kong propaganda video showing ‘double-masked’ flute players catches attention

Coronavirus

Music literacy matters T-shirt

‘I like to eat puppies’ – viral t-shirt shows why musical literacy is important

Discover Music

John Williams honoured as Queen Elizabeth II’s final ‘Knight’ before she died

John Williams honoured as Queen Elizabeth II’s final ‘Knight’ before she died

Williams

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

Singing American football player wows teammates with Bocelli’s ‘Time to Say Goodbye’

Videos

Alison Balsom is an award-winning trumpet soloist

‘To diminish music in education is a really big mistake’ – star trumpeter Alison Balsom

Alison Balsom

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh star in new psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling.

What’s the soundtrack to ‘Don’t Worry Darling’, and who wrote it?

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,

Lone piper plays poignant lament as the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

17 days ago

Solo soprano sings at The King’s Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings Queen’s beloved hymn ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in intimate tribute

20 days ago

Videos

Kirsty Mangan (violin) and Lucy Morgan (viola) are part of a string quartet who performed ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ in a stairwell

String quartet plays ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in heavenly stairwell acoustic

23 days ago

Videos

Organist, Anna Lapwood, performs the Handel aria with soprano, and security guard, Marcella

Opera-singing security guard joins organist in moving Queen Elizabeth II tribute at London station

25 days ago

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke dances with her Cha Cha

Adorable footage shows ballerina mother in dance rehearsal with baby girl in her arms

1 month ago

Videos

Barcelona Guitar Trio & Dance (Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll & Alí Arango) and percussionist Paquito Escudero perform ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

1 month ago

Discover Music