Nathalie Stutzmann named second ever female conductor of major American orchestra

13 October 2021, 15:30 | Updated: 13 October 2021, 16:19

Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Nathalie Stutzmann conducts the Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France. Picture: Brice Toul

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

French conductor Natalie Stutzmann announced as the new Music Director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in a historic appointment for the ensemble.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in Georgia, United States, has announced the appointment of Nathalie Stutzmann as its fifth Music Director.

Not only will she be the first woman to hold the position of ASO Music Director, but she will also be only the second woman to lead a major American orchestra.

As trailblazer, Marin Alsop who became the first major American orchestra music director in 2007 of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, steps down from her role at the BSO, Stutzmann will be the only female conductor currently conducting one of the major American orchestras.

Stutzmann is a French contralto and conductor and in 2020 was announced as the next Principal Guest conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra with a three-year tenure.

Read More: Eight of the world’s 100 top conductors are now women, compared to just one in 2013

Nathalie Stutzmann with the Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra
Nathalie Stutzmann with the Kristiansand Symphony Orchestra. Picture: Heida Gudmundsdottir

Nathalie Stutzmann will make her first appearance as Music Director Designate on 13 and 14 October 2021, with a program of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, Verdi’s La forza del destino overture and the U.S. premiere of Dark with Excessive Bright by Grammy-nominated composer Missy Mazzoli.

Stutzmann has been named both “Chevalier de la Légion d'Honneur,” France’s highest honor, and “Commandeur dans l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres” by the French government.

Commenting on the new appointment, Janine Brown, Chair of the ASO’s Board of Directors said, “Nathalie is a formidable conductor, bringing vibrancy and excitement to the podium.

“She is charismatic, passionate about music and, as Sir Simon Rattle says, ‘The real thing.’ I am looking forward to introducing Nathalie to our audiences and to the broader Atlanta community.”

More From ClassicFM

Perfect pitch quiz

Do you have perfect pitch? Take our test and find out

Lifestyle

String players performing

63% of Black musicians have experienced racism in the UK music industry, says new report
Anita, rests her head on her music notes during rehearsal for the Zohra Orchestra at Afghanistan National Institute of Music, in Kabul

As musicians flee, Afghanistan's music scene tilters on the edge of silence
Young audience applauding

The UK’s best cheap orchestra and opera tickets for young audiences

Discover Music

Adele fugue

Grade-A music geek turns Adele’s ‘Hello’ into a Bach fugue with perfect counterpoint

Discover Music

Actor Yevgeny Kulesh dies on stage at Moscow's Bolshoi Theater

Tragedy at Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre as actor killed on stage during opera performance

Latest news

See more Latest news

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

2 days ago

Portrait of excited young woman in auditorium of theatre

Spain’s teenagers to receive 400-euro culture pass to spend on concerts

5 days ago

Violinist spots new neighbours having a lockdown wedding, walks into the road to serenade them

Violinist spots new neighbours having a lockdown wedding, walks into the road to serenade them

5 days ago

Discover Music

Olivia Rodrigo / Gustav Mahler

‘Nothing in music is ever new’ says Olivia Rodrigo. And all these classical composers would agree.

5 days ago

The Classic FM Puzzle Book 365 is now available to buy!

Test yourself with the all new Classic FM Puzzle Book 365

6 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Lang Lang duets with Andrea Bocelli

Lang Lang duets with Andrea Bocelli, as two classical legends meet in casual jam session

7 days ago

Lang Lang

Lo-Fi Orchestra

Hacker builds electronic orchestra that plays Holst’s The Planets with supreme accuracy

8 days ago

Andrea Bocelli’s ‘Ich Liebe Dich’ father-daughter duet is too much for our hearts

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Ich Liebe Dich’ with his 8-year-old daughter in heart-warming duet

12 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Cellist Zoë Martlew had a sudden surprise when her cello bow exploded mid-recital

Hilarity as cellist’s bow explodes in the middle of a contemporary music recital

12 days ago

Discover Music

What's the music in 'No Time to Die'?

No Time To Die soundtrack: what’s the music in the new Bond film and when is it released?

12 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart