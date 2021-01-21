What are the lyrics to ‘Amazing Grace’, and what’s the story behind the traditional hymn?

21 January 2021, 13:54

A beloved hymn with a rich history – we reveal the lyrics and story behind ‘Amazing Grace’.

Amazing Grace’, first published in 1779, is a seemingly ageless Christian hymn. Its poignant text came to life seven years earlier, by the hand of English poet and clergyman John Newton.

The spiritual found popularity in the United States through Baptist and Methodist preachers, who often chose it to be performed at their services.

And years later, it would become well-known as the anthem of the civil rights movement – despite its author being a former slave trader.

Across two centuries, there have been more than 20 melodies associated with the beloved hymn, but the one most frequently sung today was penned by American composer William Walker, who set it to a melody known as ‘New Britain’.

It’s the simple yet powerful message of forgiveness, redemption and mercy from God, that has made ‘Amazing Grace’ one of the most versatile and enduring hymns in the world.

Read more: Yo-Yo Ma brings world to tears with poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at inauguration >

The lyrics and history of the popular hymn 'Amazing Grace'
The lyrics and history of the popular hymn 'Amazing Grace'. Picture: Getty

What are the lyrics to ‘Amazing Grace’?

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now I am found
Was blind, but now I see

‘Twas grace that taught my heart to fear
And grace my fears relieved
How precious did that grace appear
The hour I first believed

Through many dangers, toils and snares
We have already come
'Twas grace has brought us safe thus far
And grace will lead us home

When we’ve been there ten thousand years
Bright, shining as the sun
We've no less days to sing God's praise
Than when we've first begun

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound
That saved a wretch like me
I once was lost, but now I am found
Was blind, but now I see

Latest features

See more Latest features

Yo-Yo Ma plays poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at Biden inauguration concert

Yo-Yo Ma brings world to tears with poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at inauguration concert

9 hours ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Lady Gaga’s national anthem inauguration performance has been transcribed by an A+ music geek

Lady Gaga’s national anthem inauguration performance has been transcribed by an A+ music geek

9 hours ago

Fire devastates beloved Brussels concert hall, organ suffers ‘significant damage’

Fire devastates beloved Brussels concert hall, organ suffers ‘significant damage’

1 day ago

Mozart apparently liked to imitate cats

Mozart apparently liked to imitate cats. Here’s the tail as we know it.

2 days ago

Mozart

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

2 days ago

Videos

More From ClassicFM

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant asked for leadership advice from film maestro John Williams

Kobe Bryant asked for leadership advice from John Williams, and this was the composer’s beautiful answer
Edexcel admits it was “wrong” to cut Courtney Pine’s work from syllabus

Leading music exam board to reinstate its only Black composer after public outcry
Biden inauguration music: watch Lady Gaga’s national anthem and all other performances

Biden inauguration music: watch Lady Gaga’s national anthem and all other performances
The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
Lady Gaga sings at Joe Biden's Inauguration

We asked a professional soprano to appraise Lady Gaga’s national anthem at the Biden inauguration
British musicians ‘shamefully failed by government’ over lack of visa-free EU travel

British musicians ‘shamefully failed by government’ over lack of visa-free EU travel

Simon Rattle

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Periods & genres

Occasions

Occasions

Moods

Moods

Instruments

Instruments