What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Verum Corpus’?

9 September 2022, 15:06

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The Latin hymn ‘Ave Verum Corpus’ has been set by some of classical music’s best-loved composers, most famously by Mozart.

Ave Verum Corpus’, meaning ‘Hail true body’, is a Eucharistic hymn (holy communion hymn) performed in both religious and secular settings, that dates to the 13th century. First discovered in a Franciscan manuscript, its words have been most attributed to Pope Innocent VI.

The hymn has become best known through its sublime musical settings, including those of English composers William Byrd and Edward Elgar.

None perhaps is more famous than that of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose breathtaking, three-minute setting seems to elevate the Latin chant to divine status.

What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Verum Corpus’?
What are the lyrics to ‘Ave Verum Corpus’? Picture: Alamy

Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus

Wolfgang composed his ‘Ave Verum Corpus’, a motet in D major, in 1791 – the last year of his life – during a visit to Austria to see his wife, Constanze.

He composed the motet for his friend Anton Stoll, who was the musician at a small church in Baden. At the time of writing, Mozart was also in the middle of composing his final opera, The Magic Flute.

Marked with just one performance direction, ‘sotto voce’ (subdued) in Mozart’s hand on the score, the homophonic setting is arranged for SATB choir, string instruments and organ. It contains just 46 bars of music, omitting the final three lines of the full text.

Mozart intended for it to be performed on the Feast of Corpus Christi, by the small-town church choir.

Mozart's 'Ave Verum Corpus'
Mozart's 'Ave Verum Corpus'. Picture: Alamy

What are the original Latin lyrics to ‘Ave Verum Corpus’?

Ave verum corpus, natum
de Maria Virgine,
vere passum, immolatum
in cruce pro homine
cuius latus perforatum
fluxit aqua et sanguine:
esto nobis praegustatum
in mortis examine.

[O Iesu dulcis, O Iesu pie,
O Iesu, fili Mariae.
Miserere mei. Amen]

What do the lyrics to ‘Ave Verum Corpus’ mean in English?

Hail, true Body, born
of the Virgin Mary,
having truly suffered, sacrificed
on the cross for mankind,
from whose pierced side
water and blood flowed:
Be for us a sweet foretaste
in the trial of death!

[O sweet Jesus, O holy Jesus,
O Jesus, son of Mary,
have mercy on me. Amen.]

Discover music

See more Discover music

A depiction of Jesus holding a lamb

The Lord is my Shepherd: what are the lyrics for the hymn and who wrote the music?

23 hours ago

Abide with me can be heard in churches and stadiums alike

What are the lyrics to British hymn ‘Abide with Me’ – and what’s the history?

1 day ago

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

2 days ago

Lifestyle

Maxim Vengerov, Lise Davidsen, Yo-Yo Ma: among today’s leading classical artists

The 30 greatest classical music artists performing today

2 days ago

Isata Kanneh-Mason performs at Classic FM Live, Alexander Armstrong on Classic FM, QPR’s 1993 football shirts: 30 ways Classic FM has changed classical music

On our 30th birthday – 30 ways Classic FM changed classical music forever…

2 days ago

A British flag is raised as the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sails out of a bay

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it?

2 days ago

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Music for Pets

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Essential Classical

Classic FM at the Movies

Browse by

See more Browse by

Periods & genres

Occasions

Moods

Instruments

Latest on Classic FM

Her Majesty The Queen

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

Classic FM’s limited edition mug, celebrating 30 years of the nation’s favourite classical music station.

Classic FM reveals limited edition 30th birthday mug

Charity

Much-loved German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died, aged 51

Much-loved pianist and conductor Lars Vogt dies after cancer diagnosis, aged 51

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke dances with her Cha Cha

Adorable footage shows ballerina mother in dance rehearsal with baby girl in her arms

Videos

Mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato

Who is Joyce DiDonato? Get to know the American operatic mezzo-soprano

Barcelona Guitar Trio & Dance (Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll & Alí Arango) and percussionist Paquito Escudero perform ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

His Royal Highness, The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, attends a concert celebrating 30 years of Classic FM

Classic FM celebrates 30 years with special birthday concert attended by HRH The Prince Charles
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Freddie Mercury ‘We Are The Champions’ vocals

Freddie Mercury’s isolated vocals from ‘We Are The Champions’ prove he was one of the finest tenors in history
Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing a tender duet of ‘Cheek to Cheek’

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in tender duet moment

Andrea Bocelli