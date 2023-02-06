Lang Lang to judge train station piano talent show, finding the nation’s top amateur pianists

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Judged by superstar pianist Lang Lang, ‘The Piano’ will showcase some of the best amateur piano-playing the UK has to offer, culminating in a grand concert finale at the Royal Festival Hall.

It’s not uncommon to be rushing for your Friday night train, and to hear the sound of Einaudi, Yiruma, or perhaps even a Chopin prelude, ringing through the concourse. Now, the famous station pianos at four of the UK’s busiest terminals will be showcased in a new TV talent show.

The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman for Channel 4, is a new talent competition to find four of the UK’s top amateur pianists, in four of the best-known modern settings for the instrument – London St Pancras, Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Glasgow Central.

The catch is the pianists won’t know they’re being judged. As the amateur players share their stories and music with the public, their playing will be secretly adjudicated by pop singer Mika, and superstar Chinese virtuoso, Lang Lang.

Once selected, the four winners – one from each station – will perform in a grand concert finale to an audience of thousands at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Lang Lang told The Guardian of his delight at being involved in a high-profile TV programme centred around the king of instruments. “TV has never really had a piano competition accessible to everyone,” he said.

Claudia Winkleman to host new programme 'The Piano' searching for best amateur pianists of all ages. Picture: Alamy

“We’ve had professional contests or series for vocalists but never just piano. This instrument really is for everybody. Piano connects people, it touches hearts. This is the sort of show I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mika, previously a judge on the Italian X Factor and the French version of The Voice, told The Guardian that amateur pianists will bring “honesty” to the talent show. “They wear their heart on their sleeve in a way professionals just aren’t able to do,” the singer added.

From the makers of The Great British Bake Off, the new programme will showcase pianistic talent from across the generations, with the ages of contestants spanning from six to 95. As they play music across the worlds of classical, jazz, hip-hop and house, the contestants will be judged on their technical ability, as well as their charisma and passion.

A teaser for The Piano shares: “From nonagenarians who have been playing for 80 years to 12 year olds who have never played in public before, those who taught themselves to play the classics in lockdown to [...] someone with no sight who against all the odds has mastered Chopin, commuters in train stations across the country will be stopped in their tracks as heartfelt, emotional and uplifting performances take place.”

For Lang Lang, playing in train stations rather than concert halls makes it “much more casual and spontaneous”, and brings an element of surprise among the audience. Be they a busy commuter, a stressed parent or a crying child, they all have the capacity to be immediately calmed or delighted by the sound of a piano.

The pianist also hopes it might inspire people to take up the instrument. “I’m pretty sure more people will be interested in playing piano after this show,” says Lang Lang. “It shows the sheer joy of music, no matter who you are.”

Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said: “It’s so thrilling to be celebrating such an array of incredibly talented pianists – many of them self-taught – in such an emotional and uplifting series.”

Nahal promises The Piano will display “the transformative power of piano-playing”.

The Piano starts on Wednesday 15 February at 9pm on Channel 4.