Lang Lang to judge train station piano talent show, finding the nation’s top amateur pianists

6 February 2023, 14:59 | Updated: 6 February 2023, 15:40

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Judged by superstar pianist Lang Lang, ‘The Piano’ will showcase some of the best amateur piano-playing the UK has to offer, culminating in a grand concert finale at the Royal Festival Hall.

It’s not uncommon to be rushing for your Friday night train, and to hear the sound of Einaudi, Yiruma, or perhaps even a Chopin prelude, ringing through the concourse. Now, the famous station pianos at four of the UK’s busiest terminals will be showcased in a new TV talent show.

The Piano, hosted by Claudia Winkleman for Channel 4, is a new talent competition to find four of the UK’s top amateur pianists, in four of the best-known modern settings for the instrument – London St Pancras, Birmingham New Street, Leeds and Glasgow Central.

The catch is the pianists won’t know they’re being judged. As the amateur players share their stories and music with the public, their playing will be secretly adjudicated by pop singer Mika, and superstar Chinese virtuoso, Lang Lang.

Once selected, the four winners – one from each station – will perform in a grand concert finale to an audience of thousands at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Lang Lang told The Guardian of his delight at being involved in a high-profile TV programme centred around the king of instruments. “TV has never really had a piano competition accessible to everyone,” he said.

Read more: Unearthed footage of 12-year-old Lang Lang shows the pianist’s incredible raw talent

Claudia Winkleman to host new programme 'The Piano' searching for best amateur pianists of all ages
Claudia Winkleman to host new programme 'The Piano' searching for best amateur pianists of all ages. Picture: Alamy

“We’ve had professional contests or series for vocalists but never just piano. This instrument really is for everybody. Piano connects people, it touches hearts. This is the sort of show I’ve always wanted to do.”

Mika, previously a judge on the Italian X Factor and the French version of The Voice, told The Guardian that amateur pianists will bring “honesty” to the talent show. “They wear their heart on their sleeve in a way professionals just aren’t able to do,” the singer added.

From the makers of The Great British Bake Off, the new programme will showcase pianistic talent from across the generations, with the ages of contestants spanning from six to 95. As they play music across the worlds of classical, jazz, hip-hop and house, the contestants will be judged on their technical ability, as well as their charisma and passion.

A teaser for The Piano shares: “From nonagenarians who have been playing for 80 years to 12 year olds who have never played in public before, those who taught themselves to play the classics in lockdown to [...] someone with no sight who against all the odds has mastered Chopin, commuters in train stations across the country will be stopped in their tracks as heartfelt, emotional and uplifting performances take place.”

Read more: Isata Kanneh-Mason and Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau play charming duet at St Pancras station piano

For Lang Lang, playing in train stations rather than concert halls makes it “much more casual and spontaneous”, and brings an element of surprise among the audience. Be they a busy commuter, a stressed parent or a crying child, they all have the capacity to be immediately calmed or delighted by the sound of a piano.

The pianist also hopes it might inspire people to take up the instrument. “I’m pretty sure more people will be interested in playing piano after this show,” says Lang Lang. “It shows the sheer joy of music, no matter who you are.”

Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said: “It’s so thrilling to be celebrating such an array of incredibly talented pianists – many of them self-taught – in such an emotional and uplifting series.”

Nahal promises The Piano will display “the transformative power of piano-playing”.

The Piano starts on Wednesday 15 February at 9pm on Channel 4.

Lang Lang latest

See more Lang Lang latest

Acclaimed pianist Lang Lang launches his new album The Disney Book, filming the music video for his new single ‘Feed the Birds’ at sunrise in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park in California.

Join Lang Lang for a special Disney themed concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Events

Lang Lang performs in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland, California.

Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

Videos

Pianist Lang Lang aged 12

Unearthed footage of 12-year-old Lang Lang shows the pianist’s incredible raw talent

Gina Alice Redlinger

Who is Gina Alice Redlinger? Meet the classical pianist who's married to Lang Lang

Lang Lang and Gina Alice

Lang Lang and Gina Alice play a stunning husband and wife piano duet

Lang Lang duets with Andrea Bocelli

Lang Lang duets with Andrea Bocelli, as two classical legends meet in casual jam session

Lang Lang plays piano in Beijing, 2020

‘We’re not numbers, we’re humans’ – pianist Lang Lang on the need for music education and opportunity
Lang Lang at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

When Lang Lang played piano for 2 billion people at the Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

How much do Nicola Benedetti, Lang Lang and Yo-Yo Ma practise?

How many hours a day do the world’s greatest classical musicians practise?

Discover Music

Pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger have had a baby boy

Pianists Lang Lang and Gina Alice Redlinger announce birth of their baby boy

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest on Classic FM

A new collaboration?

Lizzo is eyeing up pop star Adele for a duet – on the flute

Discover Music

Beyoncé and conductor Sir Georg Solti

Beyoncé eclipses legendary conductor Sir Georg Solti’s Grammys record – with 32 award wins

Sir Georg Solti

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Ledoux on stage at the Volksoper in Orpheus in the Underworld

Mezzo stands in last-minute for tenor lead, doubling as Venus and Orpheus in Offenbach opera
Four musicians on a street piano

Four virtuoso pianists astonish passersby with epic boogie-woogie improvisation

Videos

Kateryna is now studying at Clifton College during the week, and the Royal Academy of Music’s Junior programme on Saturdays.

12-year-old Ukrainian refugee lands a place studying piano at the Junior Royal Academy of Music
Zeb Soanes, Moira Stuart, Alexander Armstrong

Audience growth for Classic FM as it welcomes 5 million weekly listeners

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan at airport piano

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan in spontaneous airport piano duet

Einaudi

William is a 10-year-old senior chorister at Ripon Cathedral

Choirboy William, 10, says singing in a cathedral choir helps manage his arthritis pain

Discover Music

9-year-old girl plays 'Titanic' theme in South Africa shopping mall

9-year-old pianist scores duet deal after viral shopping centre video