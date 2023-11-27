Classic FM Live returns to the Royal Albert Hall for a night of classical music anthems

27 November 2023, 09:30 | Updated: 27 November 2023, 10:47

Classic FM Live with Viking is back for 2024
Classic FM Live with Viking is back for 2024. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Join us for a spectacular celebration of classical music’s greatest anthems, featuring much-loved Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins and the Royal Scottish National Orchestra!

Classic FM Live with Viking is back at the Royal Albert Hall in April 2024, for a spectacular evening of the most iconic classical music.

Handel’s stirring Zadok the Priest opens this special concert themed around classical music anthems, with many other Classic FM favourites also included.

The renowned Royal Scottish National Orchestra and Chorus will perform classics including Johann Strauss II’s By the Beautiful Blue Danube and Finlandia by Jean Sibelius.

Conducted by Ben Palmer, Classic FM’s Orchestra in Scotland will also accompany several world-class soloists due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Plus, very special guest Sir Karl Jenkins will take to the stage to conduct his own music – including Adiemus and The Armed Man – as part of the Welsh maestro’s 80th birthday celebrations.

Blind pianist Lucy stuns Royal Albert Hall with breathtaking Debussy debut

Classic FM presenters Alexander Armstrong and Myleene Klass will host this concert, taking place in London’s most iconic concert hall on Monday 22 April 2024 at 7.30pm.

A fantastic lights and fireworks finale will bring the concert to a close in memorable fashion.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 29 November on the Royal Albert Hall’s website, starting from as little as £15 plus booking fees. The Royal Albert Hall will open presale for its members at 10am on Tuesday 28 November. Terms and conditions apply.

Book your seat, or book for a loved one this Christmas, for one of the finest concerts of the year!

