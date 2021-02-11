Wind band plays hilarious slapstick pipe duet with leaky plumbing

11 February 2021, 12:40 | Updated: 11 February 2021, 14:17

Wind band plays slapstick duet with leaky plumbing
Wind band plays slapstick duet with leaky plumbing. Picture: YouTube / The Bands of HM Royal Marines

By Sian Moore

When a leaky pipe interrupts your performance, make like the Royal Marines Band Service and turn it into a hilarious duet.

There are many things that can interrupt a live performance, but usually musicians have to contend with buzzing mobile phones or a stray clap.

For the percussion players of the Royal Marines Band Service, it was a dripping pipe that was causing the distraction.

But when a plumber swooped in to rescue the show, he discovered the plumbing actually had some musical potential...

Read more: Saxophonist plays into industrial pipe to play duet with his own echo >

Of course, the musical sequence is actually a staged slapstick performance from the band.

After all, it did take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and the last time we checked, they maintain their plumbing pretty well.

But what it succeeds in doing is pulling off a delightful interlude of good ol’ British humour with a musical twist. And the audience love it.

By smacking two paddles across multiple plastic pipes, the handy man is able to play out a surprisingly melodious ‘Rondo Alla Turca’ before the epic duet finale on Rossini’s ‘William Tell’, played alongside the lead percussionist.

Bravo all, for some brilliant comedy timing...

More From ClassicFM

16 Valentine’s Day cards perfect for music theory

16 Valentine’s Day cards perfect for music theory nerds

Discover Music

Toto Africa harp version

‘Africa’ by Toto but it’s arranged for solo harp

Discover Music

Match composer to birth country

If you can match the composer to their country of birth, you’re basically a music historian

Lifestyle

Take the quiz – which composer should you marry?

Answer this quiz honestly and we’ll reveal which composer you should marry

Lifestyle

Russian mother taken to court as 9-year-old boy’s violin playing ‘breaks local noise laws’

Russian mother taken to court as 9-year-old boy’s violin playing ‘breaks local noise laws’

Discover Music

Pink Panther practise

Her saxophonist neighbour wouldn’t stop playing ‘Pink Panther’, so she chronicled her nightmare

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

1 day ago

MP Caroline Dinenage says cross-profession visa-free touring ‘not consistent with taking back control’

Post-Brexit visas for musicians not consistent with ‘taking back control’, MP insists

2 days ago

Following an open letter and petition from its dancers, Paris Ballet is making representative and inclusive changes.

Paris Opera bans ‘blackface’ after staff pressure to end racism

2 days ago

Discover Music

A cappella choir vocalises iPhone sound effects

A cappella choir imitates iPhone sound effects with terrifying virtuosity

2 days ago

Christopher Plummer was a classically trained pianist, and loved Rachmaninov

Christopher Plummer was a classical pianist, and played Rachmaninov between Sound of Music scenes

3 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Man plays a mighty 80-inch symphonic gong

Hear a colossal 80-inch symphonic gong that sounds straight out of a horror movie

7 days ago

Discover Music

toddler cries at o mio babbino caro

Two-year-old getting emotional listening to a Puccini aria will fill your heart right up

8 days ago

Puccini

Jugglers play Bach on Boomwhackers

A Bach prelude perfectly played on Boomwhackers is a visual masterpiece

9 days ago

Bach

Yo-Yo Ma at the World Economic Forum

Yo-Yo Ma playing Bach on a beach is the musical healing the world needs right now

9 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Dulcet dog turns his squeaker toy into a very harmonious ‘nose flute’

Dulcet dog turns his squeaker toy into a very harmonious ‘nose flute’

10 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school