Wind band plays hilarious slapstick pipe duet with leaky plumbing

Wind band plays slapstick duet with leaky plumbing. Picture: YouTube / The Bands of HM Royal Marines

By Sian Moore

When a leaky pipe interrupts your performance, make like the Royal Marines Band Service and turn it into a hilarious duet.

There are many things that can interrupt a live performance, but usually musicians have to contend with buzzing mobile phones or a stray clap.

For the percussion players of the Royal Marines Band Service, it was a dripping pipe that was causing the distraction.

But when a plumber swooped in to rescue the show, he discovered the plumbing actually had some musical potential...

Read more: Saxophonist plays into industrial pipe to play duet with his own echo >

Of course, the musical sequence is actually a staged slapstick performance from the band.

After all, it did take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and the last time we checked, they maintain their plumbing pretty well.

But what it succeeds in doing is pulling off a delightful interlude of good ol’ British humour with a musical twist. And the audience love it.

By smacking two paddles across multiple plastic pipes, the handy man is able to play out a surprisingly melodious ‘Rondo Alla Turca’ before the epic duet finale on Rossini’s ‘William Tell’, played alongside the lead percussionist.

Bravo all, for some brilliant comedy timing...