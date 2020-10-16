Saxophonist plays into giant industrial pipe to play a duet with his own echo

On Air Now
16 October 2020, 14:42
When a saxophonist played a duet with his own echo...
Just when you thought the spirited sound of the saxophone couldn’t get any more lively, this man proved us all wrong.
Is it a modernised, electric sax, you wonder? Or, did he perform in a state-of-the-art music hall?
Nope – he just played into a really long outdoor pipeline (watch below). And it sounds absolutely incredible.
Armin Küpper, the German musician and sculptor in the video, has coined the experimental genre as ‘Pipelinefunk’.
He came across the industrial pipe while out on a walk, and decided to see what would happen if he sang into it. It produced a beautiful echo, so he got out his saxophone.
The resulting riff is a smoky, soulful tune with a natural reverb that *literally* stretches for miles.
“This sound on the tube, if I’m lonely it always gives me a feeling, like ‘Hey, you’re not alone there’,” he says (translated from German).
“Sometimes I just can’t stop playing. The nice thing is, when it gets cool in the evening, I sit down in the tube heated up during the day and enjoy the sunset playing the saxophone.”
Combined with the rhythmic clapping of a friend sat cross-legged nearby, the entire performance feels like it’s coming from far more than just two men, a sax and a big metal tube.
Bravo to a wonderful musician and his unexpected duet partner.