Saxophonist plays into giant industrial pipe to play a duet with his own echo

16 October 2020, 14:42

Saxophonist plays into pipeline and creates catchy tune
Saxophonist plays a duet with a pipeline’s echo. Picture: YouTube / Armin Küpper

By Sian Hamer

When a saxophonist played a duet with his own echo...

Just when you thought the spirited sound of the saxophone couldn’t get any more lively, this man proved us all wrong.

Is it a modernised, electric sax, you wonder? Or, did he perform in a state-of-the-art music hall?

Nope – he just played into a really long outdoor pipeline (watch below). And it sounds absolutely incredible.

Read more: A little boy’s reaction to his grandpa’s saxophone solo is love and joy >

Armin Küpper, the German musician and sculptor in the video, has coined the experimental genre as ‘Pipelinefunk’.

He came across the industrial pipe while out on a walk, and decided to see what would happen if he sang into it. It produced a beautiful echo, so he got out his saxophone.

The resulting riff is a smoky, soulful tune with a natural reverb that *literally* stretches for miles.

“This sound on the tube, if I’m lonely it always gives me a feeling, like ‘Hey, you’re not alone there’,” he says (translated from German).

“Sometimes I just can’t stop playing. The nice thing is, when it gets cool in the evening, I sit down in the tube heated up during the day and enjoy the sunset playing the saxophone.”

Read more: Jazz band turns fire alarm into third member of the trio >

Combined with the rhythmic clapping of a friend sat cross-legged nearby, the entire performance feels like it’s coming from far more than just two men, a sax and a big metal tube.

Bravo to a wonderful musician and his unexpected duet partner.

More From ClassicFM

Watch a sensational concert from London Symphony Orchestra for Live Music Month

Watch a sensational concert from London Symphony Orchestra for Live Music Month

LSO

Sorry, but only true classical music fans can score 100% in this quiz

Sorry, but only true classical music fans can score 100% in this quiz

Lifestyle

William Grant Still

How William Grant Still, the ‘Dean of Afro-American composers’, changed American classical music forever
Who is 'Fatima'? Photographer reveals young dancer's identity

Photographer behind viral ‘Fatima’ ballerina photo says she is ‘devastated’ by government advert
Who was Chiquinha Gonzaga? Brazil’s first female conductor who left her husband for music

Who was Chiquinha Gonzaga? Brazil’s first female conductor who left her husband for music
Baby trumpeter becomes star of jazz show

Baby boy steals jazz show as he picks up mini trumpet and plays with buskers

Latest instrument features

Boy on pogo stick adds percussion to a jazz trio’s street performance

Boy hops on pogo stick, spontaneously adding percussion to busking jazz trio
Violinist Randall Goosby has been signed to Decca Classics

Meet violinist Randall Goosby, the Itzhak Perlman protégé set to inspire a generation
Symbolic Armenian concert hall bombed in Azerbaijan attack

Cellist plays to mourn cathedral shelled in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Videos

Pianist and composer Martin Kohlstedt plants one tree for every concert ticket sold

This pianist is planting one tree for every concert ticket sold
‘William Tell’ Overture played by a train set and bottles is a magnificent percussion achievement

‘William Tell’ Overture played by a train set and bottles is a magnificent percussion achievement

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Violin

Piano

Piano

Guitar

Guitar

Flute

Flute