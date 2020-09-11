19 classical music TikToks to distract you from all the practice you should be doing
11 September 2020, 14:08 | Updated: 11 September 2020, 14:28
We’ve done the scrolling so you don’t have to. Put your instrument down and get ready to digest some top-tier classical TikTok content.
If you’ve ever been on TikTok, you might have felt a tad overwhelmed by the constant stream of videos.
No fear: we’ve trawled through the torrent of TikToks and handpicked the most iconic classical music videos, just for you – the person who should really be practising right now.
-
This quarantine-inspired song is exactly what you’d expect...
-
It’s one of life’s greatest questions: Can you fit a harmonica in your mouth?
-
Andrew Lloyd Webber is on TikTok. Make of this what you will...
-
Warning: turn your volume down before you watch this masterpiece...
-
When you *literally* play Mario.
-
One cat instantly regrets its decision to step on a piano...
-
But don’t worry – we have more cats! And this one loves the piano.
-
The Harry Potter theme, but played on a washing machine.
-
This TikTok is 100% historically accurate.
-
One hand playing the piano, the other solving a Rubik’s Cube. Casual.
-
When practice gets hard, the Wii Theme is here to comfort you.
-
Low brass is where it’s at.
-
Hans Zimmer’s Pirates of the Caribbean theme, played by Jack Sparrow himself
-
When scale practice results in Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’. Anyone else?
-
Catto, but there’s harmony.
-
Music teachers are heroes...
-
‘Come Get Her’ on violin is a VIBE
-
There it goes again
-
Pure evil.