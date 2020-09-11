19 classical music TikToks to distract you from all the practice you should be doing

Classical music TikToks. Picture: TikTok / rachienoe / officialalw/ mollieobrien

By Sian Hamer

We’ve done the scrolling so you don’t have to. Put your instrument down and get ready to digest some top-tier classical TikTok content.

If you’ve ever been on TikTok, you might have felt a tad overwhelmed by the constant stream of videos.

No fear: we’ve trawled through the torrent of TikToks and handpicked the most iconic classical music videos, just for you – the person who should really be practising right now.