Andrew Lloyd Webber’s ‘Phantom of the WAPera’ TikTok mashup confuses the world

Andrew Lloyd Webber shares Phantom of the Opera mashup with Cardi B’s hit ‘WAP’. Picture: TikTok / officialalw / YouTube

By Sian Hamer

When Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cardi B collide. Now that’s a sentence you never thought you’d read...

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared a mashup of his hit musical, Phantom of the Opera, and Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song ‘WAP’.

And the Internet’s reaction has been... somewhat mixed.

In the video, the composer dances and mimes along on piano to the mix, created by TikTok user pescatarian_mama, who clearly decided the somewhat steamy number one hit would fit nicely with Lloyd Webber’s gothic production.

The TikTok user, who said she got the “sudden urge to make this at 2am”, swaps the original song’s heavy bassline for the popular musical’s iconic thundering organ.

To be fair, it actually has a bit of a ring to it.

And now, “Phantom of the WAPera” appears to be breaking the Internet.

“What is 2020,” one viewer asked, while another wrote: “Losing my mind at this.”

“I literally don’t care about TikTok itself at all, but if anyone claims this isn’t pure art then they’re wrong,” a third wrote.

Campaign to get this version to number one, anyone?