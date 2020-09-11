Holy moly, the audio of Britney Spears singing Toxic pre-autotune has been leaked

By Lizzie Davis

A leaked version of the audio of Britney’s hit single appeared online, meaning we can hear the singer’s unpolished vocals. And the result is… really impressive

Britney Spears’ Toxic was released in 2003 and became one of the singer’s biggest hits. As with pretty much all major pop songs, some auto-tune was applied to her voice before the record was released.

But now the original version – before auto-tune was added – has been leaked. And her raw vocals are really impressive.

The melody of Toxic is very angular and would stretch any singer – but Britney pretty much nails those dizzying jumps.

We bow down to the queen of pop.

