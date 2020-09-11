Holy moly, the audio of Britney Spears singing Toxic pre-autotune has been leaked

11 September 2020, 17:28

By Lizzie Davis

A leaked version of the audio of Britney’s hit single appeared online, meaning we can hear the singer’s unpolished vocals. And the result is… really impressive

Britney Spears’ Toxic was released in 2003 and became one of the singer’s biggest hits. As with pretty much all major pop songs, some auto-tune was applied to her voice before the record was released.

But now the original version – before auto-tune was added – has been leaked. And her raw vocals are really impressive.

The melody of Toxic is very angular and would stretch any singer – but Britney pretty much nails those dizzying jumps.

Read more: Britney Spears painting to Mozart is one of life’s purest joys >

We bow down to the queen of pop.

via GIPHY

More From ClassicFM

Beethoven and George Washington

QUIZ: Are these lines from the US Constitution or Beethoven’s Ode to Joy?

Lifestyle

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Choir memes

19 classical music memes that only apply to self-professed choir nerds

Discover Music

Mr Bean sings 'O mio babbino caro'

Someone has unearthed this clip of Mr Bean ‘singing’ a Puccini aria and it’s just glorious
Pupils face losing money in liquidated ballet school

Ballet pupils face losing fees as dance school closes amid sexual misconduct claims
Classical music TikToks

19 classical music TikToks to distract you from all the practice you should be doing

Latest news

See more Latest news

The divine 'Miserere mei, Deus'

This candlelit rendition of Allegri’s ‘Miserere’ is a heavenly choral experience

10 hours ago

Allegri

C major piano

Pianist plays the entire history of piano music, but it’s all in C major

1 day ago

Discover Music

The trees are singing in Descanso Gardens

Composer spends lockdown installing 72 speakers in a forest. The result is magical.

1 day ago

Discover Music

Wynton Marsalis

“Jazz anticipated this moment” – Wynton Marsalis on Black Lives Matter and the power of music

2 days ago

Impromptu Hugh Grant Chopin Julian Sands Liszt

The time Hugh Grant starred as Chopin in a delightfully awkward film

2 days ago

Chopin

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

You'll Never Walk Alone

How did ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ become Liverpool Football Club’s anthem?

3 days ago

Discover Music

Ballet dancer spins in mid-air suspended by her hair

Ballet dancer pirouettes in mid-air, suspended by only her hair

4 days ago

Discover Music

A cappella choir sings on tilting platforms

A cappella choir on tilting cylinders sounds straight out of a horror movie

4 days ago

Fur Elise inverted

Someone inverted every interval in Für Elise because everything exists on the Internet

5 days ago

Beethoven

Grieg played on the organ at Müpa Budapest is terrifying

Budapest’s mighty organ ringing out ‘Hall of the Mountain King’ is a terrifying sound

7 days ago

Grieg

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone

Ennio Morricone performs at Mediolanum Forum on st

Ennio Morricone: the 10 Best Movie Soundtracks

Morricone