5-year-old pianist plays Super Mario Theme and it’s super cute

25 August 2020, 12:22 | Updated: 25 August 2020, 12:30
This kid has a high score in cute.
As child prodigies come, 5-year-old pianist Lucas Mason Yao is the cutest.
As well as being adept at belting out Beethoven, and performing incredibly expressive and sensitive renditions of Chopin, the little guy also loves Super Mario Kart.
So he turned his piano skills to playing Japanese composer Koji Kondo’s theme music for the game, of course (watch above).
And not only that. The 5-year-old piano whizz couldn’t resist dressing up, and treating us to a super-charged Mario frenzy, complete with colourful characters crowding the piano.
Lucas – Instagram moniker ‘The Little Pianist’ – is a prodigious young pianist hailing from Canada.
According to his YouTube Channel, he has already been invited to perform at New York’s famous Carnegie Hall twice, and he has entered many international piano competitions, if his Insta is anything to go by. I KNOW. I feel pretty basic as well.
Watch his sublime performance of Chopin’s Waltz in A minor below: