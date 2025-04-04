King Charles plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a carrot at Windsor Castle

4 April 2025, 12:20

King Charles plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a carrot at Windsor Castle
King Charles plays ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a carrot at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Bravo to the London Vegetable Orchestra, for persuading His Majesty to revive his musical past…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His Majesty the King, who is a former cellist, met the London Vegetable Orchestra at a reception at Windsor Castle and was persuaded to join the band.

King Charles played ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ on a recorder made from a carrot, delighting hundreds of guests at the event which recognised those involved in community music across the UK. Attendees included leaders of community music groups and music-related projects.

His Majesty was persuaded to join in the orchestra’s rendition of the much-loved nursery rhyme, and did a sterling job. Lifting their swedes and turnips in appreciation, the orchestra applauded His Majesty for his musical chops.

Attempting to give the carrot back to the orchestra, King Charles was told by the musicians, “That’s for you – specially made.”

His Majesty responded with a smile: “At least I can eat it.”

Soprano April Koyejo, a graduate of the Royal College of Music who has performed at the Royal Opera House, said afterwards that His Majesty joked to her in passing that “he hopes they eat the carrots because he wouldn’t want any food to go to waste”.

Read more: King Charles III is a former cellist who once conducted the Philharmonia Orchestra

Charles also met guests in Windsor’s Waterloo Chamber to watch performances from students at the Royal College of Music, where he is Patron, as well as the Sing for Freedom Choir and saxophonist YolanDa Brown, who said the King told her he “felt the joy of the performance”.

King Charles has a musical past, once playing in the cello section of his university orchestra.

“I loved playing in the orchestra at Trinity [College Cambridge] – albeit rather badly,” he admitted during an interview.

“I remember playing in Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and trying to practise in my room at Cambridge to an old record conducted by Herbert von Karajan, who was the great conductor in those days, in the sixties.

“There was me sitting with my cello and my tuning fork, and I put this thing on, and of course he took it at an incredible lick – you’ve no idea how fast!”.

The King also learned to play trumpet and piano as a child, and is now a long-time supporter of the arts with patronages at the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music, Royal College of Music and beyond.

Latest on Classic FM

High blood pressure can lessen your response to classical music

High blood pressure can lessen your response to classical music, new study finds

Brass players delight passengers with impromptu ‘The Bare Necessities’ on aeroplane

Brass players delight passengers with impromptu ‘The Bare Necessities’ on aeroplane

Videos

Anna Lapwood conducts the Leeds Lieder festival

Who is Anna Lapwood? The trailblazing organist and conductor’s age, biography and performances
93% of children are excluded from arts education due to a lack of funding in state schools, a new report says.

93% of schoolchildren excluded from arts due to lack of funding, new report says

Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady star in HBO’s hit series, The White Lotus.

White Lotus soundtrack: who wrote it and why is the theme so unsettling?

Anna Lapwood joins Classic FM to host new mini-series

Acclaimed organist and TikTok star Anna Lapwood joins Classic FM to host new mini-series

Juventino Rosas and Johann Strauss

This waltz falsely attributed to Strauss is actually by indigenous Mexican composer Juventino Rosas
Four violins hanging in a shop

California violin thief who stole $300k of violins and bows sentenced to four years in prison
Felix Mendelssohn was a German composer, pianist, organist and conductor of the early Romantic period.

10 of Felix Mendelssohn’s greatest works

Mendelssohn

10 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

10 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Latest instrument features

Why do pianos have 88 keys?

Why does a piano have 88 keys?

1715 Stradivarius sold for $23 million becomes most expensive violin in history

1715 Stradivarius sold for $23 million becomes most expensive violin in history

Irish NASA astronaut plays 100-year-old Irish flute while floating in outer space

NASA astronaut plays 100-year-old Irish flute while floating in outer space

Maurice Ravel is one of the greatest French composers who ever lived.

The 10 best pieces of music by Ravel

Ravel

Jeneba Kanneh-Mason plays Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2 at Classic FM Live

Who is Jeneba Kanneh-Mason, the rising star British pianist?

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

The 30 greatest classical music composers of all time

More instruments

See more More instruments

Violin

Piano

Guitar

Flute