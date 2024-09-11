How to listen to Classic FM Calm

All the ways you can listen to Classic FM Calm – a brand new radio station from Classic FM featuring relaxing classical music to escape and unwind.

Classic FM Calm will be available from tomorrow, Thursday 12 September, on the following channels:

1. On Global Player, the official Classic FM app

2. Online via the Global Player website

3. On Smart Speakers – “play Classic FM Calm”

4. On DAB in Greater London

How to listen to Classic FM Calm Online

You can listen to Classic FM Calm online via Global Player.

There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Classic FM, as well as from our sister stations Smooth, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.

How to listen to Classic FM Calm via Global Player mobile app

You can listen to Classic FM Calm live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Classic FM app.

Download the Global Player app from App Store or Google Play, to escape and unwind with calming classical music wherever you are.

You can also enjoy Classic FM’s fine selection of podcasts and playlists, including Classic FM Relax, and programmes and music from our sister stations LBC, Smooth, Radio X, Heart, Capital and Capital Xtra.

Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

Listen to Classic FM Calm on smart speakers

If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Classic FM Calm” and enjoy the world’s greatest film music in your home.

If you have an Amazon Alexa, and you want to catch up on the last seven days of Classic FM programmes for free, use the new Global Player Amazon skill. Just ask for a programme and a date, then sit back and relax…

How to Listen to Classic FM Calm on Google Home & Google Assistant

Just say “Hey Google, Play Classic FM Calm!”

How to Listen to Classic FM Calm on Apple HomePod & Siri

Just say “Hey Siri, Play Classic FM Calm.”

You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Classic FM Calm via the Global Player app or Apple Music.

How to Listen to Classic FM Calm on Sonos

You can also listen on your Sonos smart speaker by adding ‘Global Player’ as a music source in your Sonos app or, to listen live, search for Classic FM Calm within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

Listen to Classic FM Calm on DAB+ in Greater London

You can select ‘Classic FM Calm’ on DAB+ Digital Radio in the Greater London area.