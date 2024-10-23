Classic FM’s Pet Classics returns in 2024 to relax pets during the fireworks

23 October 2024, 08:30

Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics
Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM
Dan Walker and Charlotte Hawkins will host two programmes filled with soothing classical music and practical advice from the RSPCA, to calm pets during fireworks season.

Classic FM’s Pet Classics is back in 2024, to help calm pets and their owners during the bright lights and loud bangs of fireworks season.

Charlotte Hawkins will host the first programme on Saturday 2 November. And on Tuesday 5 November, Dan Walker will host the second programme in his first appearance on the programme designed to help relax your furry (and feathered) friends on Bonfire Night.

Both shows will be broadcast between 5pm to 9pm and will coincide with the busiest evenings of firework displays.

While this time of year may be fun for us humans, it can be a stressful and frightening period for pets. That‘s why we are partnering with the RSPCA once again to create the programmes and provide an audio sanctuary for the nation’s animals.

Both Pet Classics programmes have been specially curated to feature the most soothing classical music to calm nervous pets and anxious owners. Many of the music choices are connected with animals, including Saint-Saëns’ ‘The Swan’, Elgar’s ‘Mina’, his last work which he named after his Cairn Terrier, and Mozart’s Piano Concerto No.17. Mozart owned a pet starling whose song features in the concerto.

Read more: Classical music really does help calm pets during fireworks. Here’s the proof…

Dan Walker to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics on Bonfire Night
Dan Walker to present Classic FM’s Pet Classics on Bonfire Night. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

Alongside the soothing music, Charlotte and Dan will read out personal dedications to listeners’ pets. Last year, we received thousands of pictures of pets and animals, relaxing to the programmes, ranging from dogs, cats, rabbits and hamsters, to horses, tortoises, hedgehogs, goldfish, snakes and a spider!

Charlotte Hawkins said: “It’s always an absolute joy to host Classic FM’s Pet Classics, and to welcome everyone – snuggly or scaley – to our radio oasis. It’s one of my favourite shows of the year to present.

“We know that classical music has a positive effect on humans and pets alike, and it’s fantastic to see that in action, through the thousands of photos and videos we receive of listeners’ pets relaxing and dozing off. In fact, it’s the one programme where I want my audience to go to sleep with the radio on!”

Charlotte Hawkins to host Classic FM’s Pet Classics on 2 November
Charlotte Hawkins to host Classic FM’s Pet Classics on 2 November. Picture: Matt Crossick / Classic FM

Dan Walker, who presents Classic FM Breakfast, said: “I am looking forward to joining Charlotte and the Pet Classics team this year. I love classical music and I love animals so what more could you want? Our dog Winnie is a cockapoo and I know that fireworks can be a problem for thousands of pets and animals.

“We created Pet Classics to provide a sanctuary, filled with the most relaxing music, when fireworks can be at their loudest. If, like me, you’re new to Pet Classics, come and join us, and bring your pets!”

Carrie Stones, Campaign Manager at the RSPCA, said: “Listening to Classic FM is a simple but very effective way to help your animals – I will certainly be tuning in with my own two dogs, as I know many other people will too, including our rescue centres and branches.”

Classic FM’s Pet Classics will feature practical tips from the RSPCA
Classic FM’s Pet Classics will feature practical tips from the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Join Charlotte Hawkins on 2 November at 5pm, and Dan Walker on 5 November at 5pm, for Classic FM’s Pet Classics.

