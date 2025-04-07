Violinist sings soulful ‘A Change is Gonna Come’ duet with himself in epic encore

By Lucy Hicks Beach

An unexpected encore from violinist Charles Yang, after his performance with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, has been going viral on social media.



A video of violinist Charles Yang singing a soulful duet with himself has gained over 10 million views on social media.

The moment was captured during an encore following a November 2024 concert with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra. Yang delivered a heartfelt rendition of Sam Cooke’s classic ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’, accompanying himself with a rhythmic violin part.

As the orchestra watched in admiration, Yang brought the 1960s anthem to life with his signature flair, closing with a bluesy violin riff before the audience broke into cheers and applause.

The encore followed a programme featuring For a Younger Self, a new work by Bridgerton composer Kris Bowers, and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, both conducted by Markus Poschner.

“I am at a loss for words of the overwhelming reception y’all have given my performance here”, Yang wrote in an Instagram post sharing the performance.

“Thank you all for listening, sharing, and thank you Sam Cooke for your profound song that is more powerful and relevant than ever in today’s time. ❤️”

Watch the full orchestral performance on Symphony.Live.