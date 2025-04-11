United Airlines flight attendant plays ‘Over the Rainbow’ violin solo on busy flight

Flight attendant plays ‘Over the Rainbow’ on violin to passengers on US flight. Picture: Reddit/CrazyEight321

By Rosie Pentreath

The flight attendant-turned-fiddler performed a jaunty rendition of Harold Arlen’s ‘Over the Rainbow’ from The Wizard of Oz to a captive audience on the San Francisco airport tarmac.

A flight attendant has been filmed playing the violin to a group of recently-landed passengers in San Francisco.

In a video posted on a United Airlines subReddit, the smartly-dressed attendant performs a jaunty fiddle version of Harold Arlen’s beloved ‘Over the Rainbow’ from the 1939 film, The Wizard of Oz, originally performed and made famous by Judy Garland as Dorothy.

“Just landed in SFO and heard something as we awaited passengers to deplane…,” the poster of the video writes. “It was a definite pleasant surprise and welcome change compared to all the news we hear from airlines these days.”

The violinist deftly bows and fingers the tune in the narrow aisle, turning to face various rows of passengers as he intones his music. He smiles and raises his eyebrows in time with the melody, clearly enjoying himself.

There’s even a slight skip in his step as he navigates smooth quaver passages between gaps in the aeroplane seats.

Several passengers film him, others let their chatter flow, remarking on the experience.

“Welcome to San Francisco,” the flight attendant-turned fiddle says cheerfully, as many passengers clap and cheer.

Live music in unexpected places. What a way to touch down in the Golden City.