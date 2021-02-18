Listen to the eerie sound of this bicycle wheel turned into a giant rotating pan flute

Listen to the eerie sound of this bicycle wheel turned into a giant rotating pan flute. Picture: Nicolas Bras

By Sian Moore

This inventive pan flute sounds straight out of a retro sci-fi movie.

There aren’t too many uses for a bicycle wheel once it’s served its purpose...

... unless you’re a wildly creative musician and inventor like Nicolas Bras, who specialises in taking everyday mundane objects and transforming them into fully functioning instruments.

And joining his orchestra of homemade contraptions is this clever bicycle wheel pan flute.

Encircled by randomly tuned pan flutes, the bike tire is spun and, with the help of a good ol’ blow through a plastic tube, becomes a fully functioning woodwind instrument.

Have a listen...

Read more: Mendelssohn’s ‘Wedding March’ but on 100% homemade instruments >

“I wanted fun flute sounds, I got nightmare fuel,” one user commented. Can relate.

Despite the unearthly notes sending a chill down our spines, we’d love to see more bicycle wheel pan flute renditions.

And here’s a little instrument lesson. The pan flute, which is usually made from bamboo or giant cane, was first used way back in the day by the ancient Greeks. It is named after Pan, the Greek god of nature, which is why you often see shepherds depicted playing it.

Just look how far it’s come today...