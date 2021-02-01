Dulcet dog turns his squeaker toy into a very harmonious ‘nose flute’

Dulcet dog turns his squeaker toy into a very harmonious ‘nose flute’. Picture: TikTok/angelmarie134

By Sian Moore

A very good boy toots out some lovely Mutt-zart on the ‘nose flute’.

When it comes to animals making a sound that could be even remotely classed as musical, the Internet is hooked.

Take the viral cat who plays a tiny piano to tell its owners it needs feeding. Fur real.

The latest four-legged creature to produce a musical note is rescued Beagle, Princess Leia, through her trusty battered squeaky toy.

By poking her muzzle into its chewed end, the inquisitive pooch was able to sound the squeaker with her nose.

And thus, the ‘nose flute’ was born...

Read more: Dog owner sets up camera after noise complaints, sees this >

Since the video was first posted on TikTok last month, it’s amassed more than 250,000 likes and several millions of views across social media.

And the Internet just can’t seem to get enough of Leia’s music.

“This is one of the best things my eyes have ever witnessed and my ears have ever been blessed to hear,” one person commented under the weratedogs’ Instagram post.

Another very astute user, Dana Baker, added: “She should apply to Barklee School of Music.”

Bravo Dana, you win the Internet for today.