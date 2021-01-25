Mendelssohn’s Wedding March but it’s played on 100% homemade instruments

25 January 2021, 13:40

Mendelssohn’s Wedding March but it’s played on 100% homemade instruments. Picture: YouTube / Zic Zazou / IMSLP/Mendelssohn

By Sian Moore

A DIY version of Mendelssohn’s stirring march.

There are some great musical works you wouldn’t consider to be chaotic. Take Mendelssohn’s ‘Wedding March’, for example.

But swap the rousing organ for wind instruments fashioned from champagne bottles and funnels, introduce a literal washing machine drum and combine one electric mixer with a few pans... and the matrimonial melody sounds a tad different.

Oh, and don’t forget the pièce de résistance: a shrieking red balloon silenced dramatically with a pop.

Talk about ending with a bang.

Read more: This piano is made entirely of ice lolly sticks, and it’s pretty cool >

Despite the rendition being a little less mellow – and a lot more bellow – than the original composition, we’re mightily impressed by their ingenious musical inventions.

The group behind the quirky performance is Zic Zazou, a French street band and indoor performance group made up of nine self-described “musicians-comedians-singers-craftsmen-inventors”.

If B&Q decide to venture into the music business, these guys are the ones to talk to.

