Zeb Soanes reads an extract from ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’

2 March 2023, 12:27 | Updated: 2 March 2023, 12:59

Zeb Soanes reads an extract from ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’
Zeb Soanes reads an extract from ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’. Picture: Classic FM

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

For World Book Day 2023, Classic FM presenter Zeb Soanes reads about the wonderful world of orchestral music, and the instruments behind the melodies...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As part of our 30th birthday celebrations last year at Classic FM, we released an interactive book delving into the dazzling soundworld of the symphony orchestra.

Starring two young maestros-in-the-making, The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra follows the adventures of Ava and Jayden, who meet an ensemble of orchestral musicians from a violinist and clarinettist, to a French horn player and timpanist.

Written by presenter Tim Lihoreau, host of Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast, and Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, with illustrations by artist and illustrator Olga Baumert, the book features 10 musical sounds which can be heard at the press of a button on each page.

Watch and listen below as Zeb Soanes, the soothing voice of Smooth Classics at Seven, reads an extract of the book, where Ava and Jayden meet a flautist in a field of flowers...

Read more: The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

In this extract, the composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov is featured with his work, The Flight of the Bumblebee, a stupendously speedy solo originally written as an orchestral interlude.

Other works featured in the book include Clara Schumann’s tantalising Piano Concerto in A minor, George Gershwin’s genre-bending Rhapsody in Blue, and Richard Strauss’ enigmatic Also Sprach Zarathustra.

Classic FM’s Alexander Armstrong describes the book as “an instant childhood classic that I have no doubt will be looked back on fondly by musicians of the future”.

Buy your copy of ‘The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra’ at Waterstones or on Amazon now.

Latest on Classic FM

The inside of a cello

Mystical interiors of musical instruments revealed in artist’s striking photography

Discover Music

Frederic Chopin’s ‘Happy Birthday’?

What if Frédéric Chopin had written ‘Happy Birthday’?

Chopin

Young flutists during a music lesson Our Lady & St. Werburgh's Catholic Primary School in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire UK

80 percent of schoolchildren say more could be done to engage young people with orchestral music

Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What music will feature at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

The best classical music playlists to suit your every mood

Discover Music

Gustavo Dudamel jokingly offers Cate Blanchett LA Phil conducting job, after seeing Tár

Gustavo Dudamel jokingly offers Cate Blanchett LA Phil conducting job, after seeing Tár

Gustavo Dudamel

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Popular TV drama Call the Midwife has been running since 2011

Call the Midwife soundtrack: who did the music and what’s the theme song called?

Discover Music

Alisa Bushuieva performed at the Liverpool ONE shopping centre this morning

13-year-old Ukrainian refugee plays poignantly on public piano, one year since the war began

Videos

Kanneh-Mason family watch their first viral video

The Kanneh-Mason family react to their very first viral video

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

@meems1980

Mother asks TikTok to play her 10-year-old daughter’s melody, and a whole string orchestra responded

Videos

13-year-old blind pianist stuns Lang Lang with a brilliant performance of Chopin’s Nocturne in B flat minor.

Blind 13-year-old pianist’s stunning Chopin nocturne performance leaves Lang Lang speechless

Chopin

Kaleidoscope Chamber Collective at Wigmore Hall

Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under-35 audiences

Listening to music can make us feel happier, says new study

Music takes 13 minutes to ‘release sadness’ and 9 to make you happy, according to new study
Classic FM welcomes the entire Kanneh-Mason family to host their first ever radio series

Classic FM welcomes the entire Kanneh-Mason family to host their first ever radio series

Cellist and actress, Sophie Kauer (left) and Cate Blanchett as Lydia Tár (right)

‘Cate Blanchett produces a sound some conductors don’t come close to’ – Tár cellist Sophie Kauer

Discover Music

Music at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber to write new work for King Charles III, as coronation music announced

Lloyd Webber

Vineta Sareika-Völkner is the Berlin Phil’s first ever female concertmaster

Berlin Phil announces first ever female concertmaster in 141-year history, Vineta Sareika-Völkner

Berlin Phil

German ballet director Marco Goecke suspended for smearing dog excrement in critic’s face

Ballet director sacked by Hanover opera house after smearing critic with dog excrement

Barbershop quartet of elderly men sing in harmony to entertain passengers on delayed flight

Seasoned barbershop quartet wow passengers with close harmony on delayed flight

Videos

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Toddler meets the Australian Chamber Orchestra, and the Bruch Violin Concerto

Adorable toddler has the most beautiful reaction to Bruch’s violin concerto

19 days ago

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs the theme from Schindler’s List at the Royal Albert Hall

Braimah Kanneh-Mason performs deeply moving ‘Schindler’s List’ theme 30 years on from the film’s release

20 days ago

Videos

Four musicians on a street piano

Four virtuoso pianists astonish passersby with epic boogie-woogie improvisation

28 days ago

Videos

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan at airport piano

Ludovico Einaudi surprises young fan in spontaneous airport piano duet

29 days ago

Einaudi

William is a 10-year-old senior chorister at Ripon Cathedral

Choirboy William, 10, says singing in a cathedral choir helps manage his arthritis pain

1 month ago

Discover Music

9-year-old girl plays 'Titanic' theme in South Africa shopping mall

9-year-old pianist scores duet deal after viral shopping centre video

1 month ago