Broadcaster Zeb Soanes to host Smooth Classics at Seven, weekdays on Classic FM

Broadcaster, news presenter and children’s author Zeb Soanes is joining Classic FM to present Smooth Classics at Seven, a three-hour programme of calming classical music every weekday evening.

Zeb Soanes, one of radio’s most trusted and comforting voices, is joining Classic FM to present Smooth Classics at Seven on weeknights.

The broadcaster, news presenter and children’s author, will take on the mantle of Classic FM’s much-loved evening programme, which will be extended to three hours every weekday.

Beginning on Monday 4 July at 7pm, Zeb will provide a calming evening soundtrack of contemporary classics and all-time favourites, before Margherita Taylor takes the baton for Smooth Classics at 10pm.

From Bach, Mozart, and Rachmaninov to contemporary classics from the likes of John Williams and Ennio Morricone, Zeb will handpick the perfect blend of soothing and calming classical music to help listeners unwind, relax and escape at the end of a busy day.

The former announcer of the Shipping Forecast, Zeb has enjoyed a hugely successful and distinguished career in radio and beyond.

Alongside his broadcasting work, Zeb presents concerts and live events for some of the UK’s leading orchestras, as well as the Royal Opera House and Royal Albert Hall. He is a patron of the charity Awards for Young Musicians and the best-selling author of children’s book series, Gaspard the Fox.

Zeb Soanes said: “I am delighted to be joining Classic FM in its 30th birthday year. Performing with orchestras has become one the great pleasures of my life in recent years and I look forward to sharing their extraordinary talents and music with listeners every evening on Smooth Classics at Seven.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Zeb, one of the most reassuring and trusted voices on radio, to Classic FM as the host of Smooth Classics at Seven.

“Each weekday evening, Zeb will play the finest selection of classical music to help the nation relax and unwind after a busy day. Showcasing his passion for classical music and love of radio, Zeb is a welcome addition to the Classic FM line-up in this, our 30th anniversary year.”

Zeb Soanes will host Smooth Classics at Seven on Classic FM from Monday 4 July at 7pm. Listen and catch up on Global Player.