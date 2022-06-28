Broadcaster Zeb Soanes to host Smooth Classics at Seven, weekdays on Classic FM

28 June 2022, 09:43 | Updated: 28 June 2022, 09:45

Zeb Soanes to host Smooth Classics at Seven on Classic FM
Zeb Soanes to host Smooth Classics at Seven on Classic FM. Picture: Global
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Broadcaster, news presenter and children’s author Zeb Soanes is joining Classic FM to present Smooth Classics at Seven, a three-hour programme of calming classical music every weekday evening.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Zeb Soanes, one of radio’s most trusted and comforting voices, is joining Classic FM to present Smooth Classics at Seven on weeknights.

The broadcaster, news presenter and children’s author, will take on the mantle of Classic FM’s much-loved evening programme, which will be extended to three hours every weekday.

Beginning on Monday 4 July at 7pm, Zeb will provide a calming evening soundtrack of contemporary classics and all-time favourites, before Margherita Taylor takes the baton for Smooth Classics at 10pm.

From Bach, Mozart, and Rachmaninov to contemporary classics from the likes of John Williams and Ennio Morricone, Zeb will handpick the perfect blend of soothing and calming classical music to help listeners unwind, relax and escape at the end of a busy day.

The former announcer of the Shipping Forecast, Zeb has enjoyed a hugely successful and distinguished career in radio and beyond.

Alongside his broadcasting work, Zeb presents concerts and live events for some of the UK’s leading orchestras, as well as the Royal Opera House and Royal Albert Hall. He is a patron of the charity Awards for Young Musicians and the best-selling author of children’s book series, Gaspard the Fox.

Zeb Soanes said: “I am delighted to be joining Classic FM in its 30th birthday year. Performing with orchestras has become one the great pleasures of my life in recent years and I look forward to sharing their extraordinary talents and music with listeners every evening on Smooth Classics at Seven.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Zeb, one of the most reassuring and trusted voices on radio, to Classic FM as the host of Smooth Classics at Seven.

“Each weekday evening, Zeb will play the finest selection of classical music to help the nation relax and unwind after a busy day. Showcasing his passion for classical music and love of radio, Zeb is a welcome addition to the Classic FM line-up in this, our 30th anniversary year.”

Zeb Soanes will host Smooth Classics at Seven on Classic FM from Monday 4 July at 7pm. Listen and catch up on Global Player.

Trending on Classic FM

Most relaxing pieces of classical music

10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

Discover Music

The most relaxing classical violin music ever written

The most relaxing classical violin music ever written

Discover Music

Remembering George Walker (1922 – 2018)

Remembering George Walker, the first Black composer to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music

Discover Music

A group trumpet lesson at a primary school

Schools should offer at least ‘one hour of music a week’ – new music education plan revealed
This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
Lang Lang performs in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle at Disneyland, California.

Lang Lang performs nostalgic piano rendition of Mary Poppins song against Disney Castle backdrop

Videos

Composer John Williams

John Williams hints at retirement from film music, says new score might be his last

Williams

Tenor jumps in helicopter to save The Wreckers at Glyndebourne

Tenor jumps in helicopter to save Glyndebourne opera with ‘minutes to spare’ amid train havoc

Glyndebourne

Howling singing dog

Owner’s secret footage catches dog playing and singing at a piano

Discover Music

Elliot Page plays the violin as Vanya Hargreeves in season 1 of The Umbrella Academy.

Is Elliot Page really playing the violin in The Umbrella Academy?

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ musical analysis

The genius harmonic sequence that gives Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ its emotional power

6 days ago

Discover Music

Yunchan Lim performs Rachmaninov to win the final of the Van Cliburn competition under Marin Alsop.

Youngest ever Van Cliburn winner moved Marin Alsop to tears with this rapturous Rachmaninov

8 days ago

Discover Music

Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

Epic Kate Bush cover turns ‘Running Up That Hill’ into a virtuosic piano fantasia

8 days ago

Discover Music

Odesa Opera House reopens

Ukraine’s powerful anthem fills Odesa Opera House, as it reopens for first time since Russian invasion

8 days ago

San Antonio Symphony to close for good following months of negotiations

Texas city loses its symphony orchestra after board’s failed negotiations over musicians’ salary

11 days ago

Amanda Aldridge and the power of the parlour song.

Google celebrates legendary British composer and opera singer, Amanda Aldridge, with Doodle

11 days ago

Women in Music

Arthur Fry, inventor of the Post-it Note, found inspiration in the pages of his hymnal.

The surprising role classical music played in the invention of the Post-it Note

12 days ago

Discover Music

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in his role as rock 'n' roll legend, Elvis Presley?

Is Austin Butler really singing and playing guitar in ‘Elvis’ movie?

12 days ago

Discover Music

Eímear Noone presents the sixth series of High Score on Classic FM

High Score returns to Classic FM for a sixth series, presented by video game composer Eímear Noone

13 days ago

Thomas Edison speaking through his perfected phonograph in the 1870s

The sound of a song in 1888 – listen to one of the earliest musical recordings known to exist

14 days ago

Sullivan

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

South African schoolchildren play exhilarating Vivaldi

South African schoolchildren play Vivaldi in exhilarating marimba performance

15 days ago

Vivaldi

Pianist Lang Lang aged 12

Unearthed footage of 12-year-old Lang Lang shows the pianist’s incredible raw talent

15 days ago

Lang Lang

Von Trapp child actors serenade Dame Julie Andrews with ‘Do-Re-Mi’

Heartwarming moment Julie Andrews is serenaded with ‘Do-Re-Mi’ by Von Trapp child actors

17 days ago

Videos

Unearthed footage reveals Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

Unearthed footage reveals Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

18 days ago

Williams

Caroline McCaskey performs the American National Anthem at a Red Sox vs. Oakland A's game

Musical saw rendition of ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ transfixes American baseball game fans

19 days ago

Videos

Rhapsody Rabbit meets the cast of Family Guy...

Musical YouTuber reveals which cartoon characters *actually* play the piano correctly

19 days ago

Videos