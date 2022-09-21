The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra: With 10 Musical Sounds!

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra. Picture: DK Publishing / Classic FM

By Classic FM

As part of Classic FM’s 30th birthday celebrations, we have published a new interactive book, The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra – the perfect introduction to orchestral music for the maestro-in-making in your life.

While the pages tell the story of the classical tune, the sound buttons bring it to life.

Featuring wonderful illustrations, the read-along book introduces young readers to 10 instruments of the orchestra with a story, fun facts, and music clips on each page.

You’ll also find out all about some of classical music’s best-loved composers and their famous pieces along the way.

The Very Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra follows young Ava and Jayden on a magical journey, as they discover the instruments of the orchestra, and explore beautiful scenes inspired by the music.

It’s ideal for young fans of classical music and those beginning to learn an instrument.

Classic FM’s Alexander Armstrong describes the new book as “an instant childhood classic that I have no doubt will be looked back on fondly by musicians of the future”.

Tune up and take your seat – the orchestra is about to begin!

