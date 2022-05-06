Classic FM launches Revision Hour: classical music for concentration and exam advice for students

6 May 2022, 10:24 | Updated: 6 May 2022, 10:30

Classic FM’s Revision Hour launches at 9pm on Sunday 8 May, with tips, advice, and classical music for students.
Classic FM

By Classic FM

The six-part series will see students through the exam period with classical music to aid concentration as well as top tips for revision and relaxation, every Sunday evening from 9pm.

As students across the UK prepare to sit exams in person for the first time in two years, Classic FM has teamed up with the UK's largest online student community The Student Room to present Classic FM’s Revision Hour every Sunday evening from 9pm to 10pm.

Over six weeks from Sunday 8 May, a stellar line-up of guest presenters will share their own experiences with school and exams, with practical tips and advice on how to negotiate the exam period alongside the perfect classical music to help relax the mind and aid concentration.

The line-up includes singer-songwriter Ella Henderson, who will be joined by fellow famous faces including UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador Dr Alex George.

Each programme will deal with a different exam theme, from managing stress and last-minute studying, to finding ways to keep exams in perspective and keep general wellbeing in mind.

Throughout the series, further support and help for students will be available on Classic FM’s website and social media channels, provided by The Student Room.

Singer-songwriter Ella Henderson joins the presenter line-up for Classic FM’s Revision Hour, in partnership with The Student Room.
Ella Henderson will host the first programme, giving her recommendations for managing exam stress, alongside a wide range of classical music from Holst’s The Planets to ‘Aerith’s Theme’ from Final Fantasy VII by Nobuo Uematsu.

Classic FM’s Revision Hour also sees Dr Alex George return to Classic FM, following his popular Inner Harmony series in January, with further names to be announced.

Classic FM’s Managing Editor Philip Noyce said: “Every year during the exam season, students tell us how much classical music helps them focus and keep calm.

“With more than 650,000 under-25s now tuning into Classic FM every week and students returning to sit exams in person for the first time in two years, it’s great to be able to join forces with The Student Room for Classic FM’s Revision Hour.

“We know that exams can be a stressful and unnerving time for many so, with the help of our guest presenters, we’ve created a series that we hope will support, encourage and relax students over the coming weeks.”

Joe Woodcock, The Student Room’s Head of Student Engagement, said: “As the UK’s largest online student community, we know this is an exceptionally challenging time to be a student. The past two years have brought unprecedented disruption to schools and colleges – and this disruption can only add to the stress placed upon those taking exams this summer.

“The Student Room's partnership with Classic FM will help provide a haven for students. In a unique way, the series brings together classical music, to aid relaxation and concentration, with advice and tips from some of our experts on studying. Revision is all about balance and we believe everyone could benefit from giving themselves an hour every Sunday to tune in to Classic FM’s Revision Hour.”

Listen to Classic FM’s Revision Hour on Global Player, every Sunday from 9pm to 10pm beginning 8 May.

