Dr Alex George joins Classic FM to present ‘Inner Harmony’, a new series on wellbeing and classical music

UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex George joins Classic FM for a new Sunday night series dedicated to wellbeing and the power of classical music.

Dr Alex George, an A&E doctor and the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, is set to host a landmark series on Classic FM focusing on health, wellbeing and the benefits of listening to and performing classical music.

Inner Harmony with Dr Alex George launches on Sunday 16 January at 9pm, at the start of Classic FM’s 30th birthday year.

Each hour-long programme will be themed around a particular topic related to health and wellness combined with thoughtfully curated classical music. Episodes will cover topics such as supporting mental health, exercise and physical activity, the importance of a daily routine, and how to best relax and recharge.

The series will also celebrate the fascinating and colourful lives of the most well-known and admired classical composers, some of whom faced significant challenges with their mental and physical health. Dr Alex, who has recently started to learn the piano, will offer practical advice and tips alongside sharing some of the greatest classical music.

“I’m absolutely delighted and thrilled to be presenting this series for Classic FM,” Dr Alex said. “Inner Harmony combines two passions of mine – music and health – bringing to the fore just how intertwined the two can be.”

Dr Alex George is the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador. Picture: Classic FM

In the first programme, the day before so-called ‘Blue Monday’, Dr Alex will focus on the importance of a healthy mind with music including Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2, Ludovico Einaudi’s I Giorni and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto. He will also explore the life of Tchaikovsky, one of the world’s most celebrated composers, who suffered from deep insecurities and low self-esteem – and will give advice on how we can overcome similar issues in the 21st century.

Dr Alex added: “There are so many benefits to both our body and our mind from listening to classical music and we can learn so much from the stories of the composers and musicians of these pieces. Over the next six weeks, I will be focusing on different areas of health and sharing top tips for a healthy and happy 2022. I just can’t wait to get started!”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Our mental and physical wellbeing is of upmost importance throughout life, but the past two years have really brought the significance of positive health into focus. As we start 2022 – which is Classic FM’s 30th anniversary year – we’re excited to announce this new six-part series, which combines wellness and great classical music, and to welcome Dr Alex George to our stellar line-up.

“His wealth of experience, knowledge and understanding, coupled with his love of classical music, make him the perfect host of Inner Harmony and we know that our audience will enjoy and benefit from this very special series.”

Listen to Inner Harmony with Dr Alex George on Sunday nights at 9pm, on Global Player.