Dr Alex George joins Classic FM to present ‘Inner Harmony’, a new series on wellbeing and classical music

12 January 2022, 08:24

Dr Alex George joins Classic FM to present ‘Inner Harmony’
Dr Alex George joins Classic FM to present ‘Inner Harmony’. Picture: Classic FM
Classic FM

By Classic FM

UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, Dr Alex George joins Classic FM for a new Sunday night series dedicated to wellbeing and the power of classical music.

Dr Alex George, an A&E doctor and the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador, is set to host a landmark series on Classic FM focusing on health, wellbeing and the benefits of listening to and performing classical music.

Inner Harmony with Dr Alex George launches on Sunday 16 January at 9pm, at the start of Classic FM’s 30th birthday year.

Each hour-long programme will be themed around a particular topic related to health and wellness combined with thoughtfully curated classical music. Episodes will cover topics such as supporting mental health, exercise and physical activity, the importance of a daily routine, and how to best relax and recharge.

The series will also celebrate the fascinating and colourful lives of the most well-known and admired classical composers, some of whom faced significant challenges with their mental and physical health. Dr Alex, who has recently started to learn the piano, will offer practical advice and tips alongside sharing some of the greatest classical music.

“I’m absolutely delighted and thrilled to be presenting this series for Classic FM,” Dr Alex said. “Inner Harmony combines two passions of mine – music and health – bringing to the fore just how intertwined the two can be.”

Dr Alex George is the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador
Dr Alex George is the UK Youth Mental Health Ambassador. Picture: Classic FM

In the first programme, the day before so-called ‘Blue Monday’, Dr Alex will focus on the importance of a healthy mind with music including Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2, Ludovico Einaudi’s I Giorni and Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto. He will also explore the life of Tchaikovsky, one of the world’s most celebrated composers, who suffered from deep insecurities and low self-esteem – and will give advice on how we can overcome similar issues in the 21st century.

Dr Alex added: “There are so many benefits to both our body and our mind from listening to classical music and we can learn so much from the stories of the composers and musicians of these pieces. Over the next six weeks, I will be focusing on different areas of health and sharing top tips for a healthy and happy 2022. I just can’t wait to get started!”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Our mental and physical wellbeing is of upmost importance throughout life, but the past two years have really brought the significance of positive health into focus. As we start 2022 – which is Classic FM’s 30th anniversary year – we’re excited to announce this new six-part series, which combines wellness and great classical music, and to welcome Dr Alex George to our stellar line-up.

“His wealth of experience, knowledge and understanding, coupled with his love of classical music, make him the perfect host of Inner Harmony and we know that our audience will enjoy and benefit from this very special series.”

Listen to Inner Harmony with Dr Alex George on Sunday nights at 9pm, on Global Player.

More From ClassicFM

Tamara Rojo is stepping down from her role as Artistic Director at the English National Ballet

After 10 years, English National Ballet’s Tamara Rojo quits to become first woman to lead San Francisco Ballet

English National Ballet

Helen Hagnes Mintiks performed at the Metropolitan Opera House

Tragic tale of top violinist who vanished mid-performance at New York’s Met Opera House

New York Metropolitan Opera

Debbie Wiseman’s ‘A First Sunrise’ on Classic FM

Debbie Wiseman’s ‘A First Sunrise’ on Classic FM: listen again and download the sheet music

Wiseman

An Australian professor has spent over a decade forensically analysing Mozart scores.

Mozart claimed credit for his sister’s compositions, says former conductor turned professor

Mozart

West Side Story scores at Golden Globes 2022 ceremony as Rachel Zegler wins for Maria

West Side Story scores at Golden Globes 2022 ceremony as Rachel Zegler wins for Maria
Composer Germaine Franco with the star of Encanto, Mirabel Madrigal

‘Encanto’ soundtrack: all the song names and the Mexican-American composer behind the music

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Doreen Ketchens is a legendary clarinet player

Jazz virtuoso plays mind-blowing clarinet solo while casually playing in street band

4 days ago

Discover Music

Harvey Parker was a 20-year-old music student

Body found in Thames confirmed to be Harvey Parker, missing 20-year-old Chineke! musician

5 days ago

Lidiya Yankovskaya and her newborn daughter

Opera director told she ‘couldn’t conduct with a newborn’ returns to podium three days after birth

5 days ago

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

5 days ago

Discover Music

Making music with mushrooms

Funky fungi? Meet the musicians making melodies out of mushrooms

6 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Kings Return quartet singing

Vocal quartet sings Gregorian chant in a stairwell with shiver-inducing acoustics

19 days ago

Videos

Tchaikovsky meets Will Smith

A genius mixed Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ with Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and it’s an actual bop

20 days ago

Tchaikovsky

A printable playable piano

Playable piano made entirely from paper can be played via your smartphone

22 days ago

Discover Music

This throwback video of Pavarotti singing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ will give you chills

Pavarotti sings ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in Notre-Dame Cathedral in spine-tingling throwback video

26 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Philharmonia cellos

Silent Night played by 8 cellists in this candlelit church is exquisitely beautiful

27 days ago

Philharmonia

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music