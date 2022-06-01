Leading musical figures honoured in Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List 2022

Sir Stephen Hough and Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE. Picture: Getty / Chineke! / Mark Allan

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The Queen's Birthday honours list of award recipients for 2022 has been published and pianist, Stephen Hough, and Chineke! Foundation founder, Chi-chi Nwanoku are among those recognised.

Almost 30 musical professionals have been recognised in Her Majesty The Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List 2022.

The list marks the incredible public service of individuals across the UK in celebration of Her Majesty’s unprecedented 70 years of service.

Among those recognised are 29 individuals recognised for ‘services to music’, ranging from performers, to artistic directors, to a music therapist.

British-born classical pianist, Sir Stephen Hough received a knighthood, celebrating his world-renowned career as an international soloist. Hough was previously made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the New Year’s Honours 2014.

Hough shared with Classic FM, “Well, you know, I think most people feel a mix of surprised and delighted and honoured. But actually one thing that strikes me is how I’m really delighted that classical music still features in this way, because very often I think classical musicians feel a little bit sidelined.

“You know, they’re not part of the big picture very often in people’s minds of what goes on culturally in the UK and you know, film and fashion and pop music can often take its place. I think this is just a little reminder that classical musicians are still valued and that the music we play is still an important part of what goes on in the UK.”

Chi-chi Nwanoku CBE made her radio presenting debut on Classic FM with ‘Chi-chi’s Classical Champions’ on Sunday nights in 2020. Picture: Classic FM

Joining Hough on the honours list is Founder, Artistic and Executive Director of the Chineke! Foundation, Chi-chi Nwanoku, who has been made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for her services to music and diversity.

“I feel incredibly humbled,” Chi-chi told Classic FM, “because it’s such an acknowledgement and appreciation of the work I quietly get on with because I believe in it so much. It was really unexpected, to be honest. One just goes about one’s work, because the work is important to do. You don’t think about what the rewards might be.

“I mean, I know there’s a certain amount of controversy about about these awards, and of course it’s something that one has to think about as a person of African descent. But I’ve got enough things to balance and weigh up with to make me truly understand how it’s actually important to go forward when and accept this acknowledgement when it comes.

“And I feel that this kind of acknowledgement is part of the journey to getting a seat around the table, to be able to be an influencer in decision making. So that we’re always being thought of and thought about and considered when really important decisions are being made about our lives. And in my case, our lives in the arts.

“By accepting this acknowledgement, it’s giving me the chance to take that further step into the establishment. And the way I use that opportunity is by further opening the door for people of colour to come through and take their rightful place in the classical music industry.”

Wynne Evans performs during the Classic FM Live concert at the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff. Picture: Alamy

Among those honoured as a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) is Darren Henley, former Classic FM Managing Editor and current Head of Arts Council England.

Julia Desbruslais, Executive Director of the London Mozart Players was also made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), and Welsh tenor, Wynne Evans, received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to Music, to Broadcasting and to Charity.

Away from music, the illustrator Sir Quentin Blake was honoured as one of three Companions of Honour, for his services to illustration.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson commended all award recipients saying, “This historic Platinum Jubilee is not only a celebration of the monarch but of the qualities she possesses.

“The honours she confers this week reflect many of those qualities that have been invaluable from all different walks of life and to communities across the UK.”