Classic FM’s Moira Stuart and Margherita Taylor among leading music figures in New Year Honours 2022

Moira Stuart is made CBE and Margherita Taylor receives MBE. Picture: Classic FM

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The Queen's New Year honours list of award recipients for 2022 has been published and two Classic FM presenters are among those recognised.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Classic FM presenters Moira Stuart OBE and Margherita Taylor are among the notable figures being recognised in the New Year Honours list 2022.

Stuart, who was given an OBE in 2001, is receiving a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to Media. In the second season of her Classic FM programme, ‘Moira Stuart Meets…’, she has interviewed a range of prominent figures this year including Ed Sheeran, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Trevor McDonald.

The legendary broadcaster, who in 1981 became the first female Caribbean newsreader on TV, also presents a Saturday show on Classic FM, Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert.

Taylor, who has been part of the Classic FM presenting team for over a decade, has received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to broadcasting and diversity.

The best-loved TV and radio presenter takes her place behind the mic every weekday evening at 10pm for Smooth Classics on Classic FM – a three-hour musical wind-down to help relax and escape at the end of the day.

Read more: Meet legendary broadcaster Moira Stuart, the first female Caribbean newsreader on TV

Joining our presenters is John Gilhooly, artistic and executive director of Wigmore Hall, who has received a CBE for services to Music.

Gilhooly became the youngest director of any of the world’s leading concert halls, when he became director of Wigmore Hall in 2005 age 32. He is also chairman of the Royal Philharmonic Society, one of the oldest music societies in the world.

Read more: Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under 35s

Aubrey Adams OBE, chairman of the Wigmore Hall Trust said: “I am delighted that John has been recognised for his contribution to the culture life of this country, particularly his display of leadership, resilience and resourcefulness in bringing music to the nation under tremendously challenging circumstances over the past two years.

“The honour is also a testament to his great voluntary work outside his role at Wigmore Hall in helping many charities and organisations.”

Wigmore Hall director John Gilhooly was appointed OBE in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Other notable figures in the music industry include Alpesh Chauhan, music director of the Birmingham Opera Company, who has received an OBE for his services to the arts.

Mark Pemberton, director of the Association of British Orchestras (ABO), and Scottish pianist, Steven Osborne, have also received OBEs for services to music.

Andrew Carwood, the founder director of The Cardinall’s Musick, and director of music for St Paul’s Cathedral, has received an MBE for services to choral music.

A British Empire Medal (BEM) has been awarded to Mark Strachan, who founded the Choir of the Earth in lockdown of 2020.

Elsewhere, MBEs are awarded to Peter Broadbent, director and conductor of the Joyful Company of Singers; Berendina Jill Norton, professor of music at the Royal Military School of Music; and Professor Emma Redding, professor of performance science and head of dance science at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

We’ll be playing music this weekend on Classic FM to celebrate those recognised for their brilliant services to media, music and the arts. Listen on Global Player.