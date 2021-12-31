Classic FM’s Moira Stuart and Margherita Taylor among leading music figures in New Year Honours 2022

31 December 2021, 22:30 | Updated: 31 December 2021, 22:31

Moira Stuart is made CBE and Margherita Taylor receives MBE
Moira Stuart is made CBE and Margherita Taylor receives MBE. Picture: Classic FM

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The Queen's New Year honours list of award recipients for 2022 has been published and two Classic FM presenters are among those recognised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Classic FM presenters Moira Stuart OBE and Margherita Taylor are among the notable figures being recognised in the New Year Honours list 2022.

Stuart, who was given an OBE in 2001, is receiving a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) for her services to Media. In the second season of her Classic FM programme, ‘Moira Stuart Meets…’, she has interviewed a range of prominent figures this year including Ed Sheeran, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Trevor McDonald.

The legendary broadcaster, who in 1981 became the first female Caribbean newsreader on TV, also presents a Saturday show on Classic FM, Moira Stuart’s Hall of Fame Concert.

Taylor, who has been part of the Classic FM presenting team for over a decade, has received an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to broadcasting and diversity.

The best-loved TV and radio presenter takes her place behind the mic every weekday evening at 10pm for Smooth Classics on Classic FM – a three-hour musical wind-down to help relax and escape at the end of the day.

Read more: Meet legendary broadcaster Moira Stuart, the first female Caribbean newsreader on TV

Joining our presenters is John Gilhooly, artistic and executive director of Wigmore Hall, who has received a CBE for services to Music.

Gilhooly became the youngest director of any of the world’s leading concert halls, when he became director of Wigmore Hall in 2005 age 32. He is also chairman of the Royal Philharmonic Society, one of the oldest music societies in the world.

Read more: Classic FM partners with Wigmore Hall to offer £5 tickets to under 35s

Aubrey Adams OBE, chairman of the Wigmore Hall Trust said: “I am delighted that John has been recognised for his contribution to the culture life of this country, particularly his display of leadership, resilience and resourcefulness in bringing music to the nation under tremendously challenging circumstances over the past two years.

“The honour is also a testament to his great voluntary work outside his role at Wigmore Hall in helping many charities and organisations.”

Wigmore Hall director John Gilhooly was appointed OBE in 2013
Wigmore Hall director John Gilhooly was appointed OBE in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Other notable figures in the music industry include Alpesh Chauhan, music director of the Birmingham Opera Company, who has received an OBE for his services to the arts.

Mark Pemberton, director of the Association of British Orchestras (ABO), and Scottish pianist, Steven Osborne, have also received OBEs for services to music.

Andrew Carwood, the founder director of The Cardinall’s Musick, and director of music for St Paul’s Cathedral, has received an MBE for services to choral music.

A British Empire Medal (BEM) has been awarded to Mark Strachan, who founded the Choir of the Earth in lockdown of 2020.

Elsewhere, MBEs are awarded to Peter Broadbent, director and conductor of the Joyful Company of Singers; Berendina Jill Norton, professor of music at the Royal Military School of Music; and Professor Emma Redding, professor of performance science and head of dance science at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

We’ll be playing music this weekend on Classic FM to celebrate those recognised for their brilliant services to media, music and the arts. Listen on Global Player.

More From ClassicFM

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Big Ben’s clock face

When will Big Ben chime again? All you need to know about the world’s most famous clock

Discover Music

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Relax, our dedicated playlist of relaxing classical music on Global Player
10 of the best anime film and TV scores ever written

Best anime music: 10 pieces from the world of anime TV and film

Discover Music

Kate Middleton's musical history

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is a former pianist with a solid grade 5 music theory

Discover Music

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for 2021

‘O Holy Night’ voted the nation’s favourite Christmas carol for 2021

Christmas

Latest news

See more Latest news

Kate Middleton played piano in Westminster Abbey carol service

Duchess of Cambridge gives first public piano performance in Christmas Eve broadcast

7 days ago

Kings Return quartet singing

Vocal quartet sings Gregorian chant in a stairwell with shiver-inducing acoustics

7 days ago

Videos

The history of the Christmas carol

The surprising origins of Christmas carols: explained

8 days ago

Christmas

9 hilariously misheard Christmas carol lyrics

9 hilariously misheard Christmas carol lyrics to bring you joy

8 days ago

Christmas

Tchaikovsky meets Will Smith

A genius mixed Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’ with Will Smith’s ‘Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It’ and it’s an actual bop

9 days ago

Tchaikovsky

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

A printable playable piano

Playable piano made entirely from paper can be played via your smartphone

10 days ago

Discover Music

This throwback video of Pavarotti singing ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ will give you chills

Pavarotti sings ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in Notre-Dame Cathedral in spine-tingling throwback video

15 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Philharmonia cellos

Silent Night played by 8 cellists in this candlelit church is exquisitely beautiful

15 days ago

Philharmonia

Christmas shoppers stunned as choir bursts into Handel ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus in food court

Christmas shoppers stunned as choir bursts into Handel ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus in food court

15 days ago

Handel

Joseph and Clara Calleja sing ‘La Vie en Rose’

Star tenor Joseph Calleja sings stunning ‘La Vie en Rose’ duet with daughter, across the room

16 days ago

Joseph Calleja

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music