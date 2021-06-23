Campaign for school kids to sing ‘patriotic’ One Britain One Nation anthem backed by Government

23 June 2021, 10:02 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 10:17

British government urges school kids to sing ‘patriotic’ One Britain anthem
British government urges school kids to sing ‘patriotic’ One Britain anthem. Picture: One Britain One Nation

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Children across the country are being urged by the government to sing a song celebrating “strong Britain, great nation”.

British schoolchildren are being asked by the government to sing a patriotic song to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June.

Written by schoolchildren from Bradford in Yorkshire, the anthem goes: “We are Britain, and we have one dream: to unite all people in one great team.”

The chant-like chorus repeats the line “Strong Britain, great nation” four times over.

In a tweet, the Department for Education said it was “encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.”

In the official music video, which features footage of kids waving Union Jack flags with the message ‘Proud to be British’, the line “united for ever, never apart” can also be heard.

The UK’s department for education is urging schools in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to also get involved with the song.

Read more: What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the Queen’, and who wrote it?

The government has been mocked for backing the campaign, which was founded by former policeman Kash Singh.

The campaign says on its website that One Britain One Nation is about “inspiring a generation”, and its values are “reinforcing and reviving what collectively unites us” as a country.

The campaign adds that it needs the support of schools to “celebrate the day in the spirit it is intended”.

Read more: Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Schoolchildren are being strongly encouraged to clap for one minute on 25 June to recognise people who helped take the country through the pandemic.

The department has asked schools to encourage pupils to wear red, white and blue for the day, and to “allow children to unpack the meaning of shared values of British Citizenship”.

More From ClassicFM

‘We are Britain’ song analysis

Top composer analyses ‘patriotic’ One Britain song the government wants all schoolchildren to sing

Discover Music

My Brilliant Friend: Season 3 release date, cast and plot details revealed

My Brilliant Friend: Season 3 release date, cast and plot details revealed

Discover Music

Top university music department faces cuts amid ‘academic realignment’

Leading university music department faces 25 percent cut amid pressure to be more ‘integrated’
Opera singer traumatised by ‘racial discrimination’ as Paris airport police strip-searched her

Opera star accuses police of racial discrimination after ‘traumatising’ strip-search at Paris airport

Pretty Yende

Snow White live-action remake will star Rachel Zegler

Disney’s Snow White live-action remake: Release date, cast and soundtrack revealed

Discover Music

Rachel Zegler

Who is Rachel Zegler? Meet the singer and actress playing Maria in the ‘West Side Story’ remake

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

david cameron humming cello version

Someone has taken David Cameron humming and turned it into a lush fantasy for cello and piano

13 hours ago

West End musicals: full list and dates of all shows reopening including Hamilton

West End musicals: full list and dates of all shows reopening including Hamilton

15 hours ago

Discover Music

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprising passers-by in this picturesque national park. Because music and nature are one.

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprised passers-by in a picturesque national park, because music and nature are one.

15 hours ago

Yo-Yo Ma

96-year-old soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

96-year-old operatic soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

1 day ago

Videos

Music of Kings & Queens, featuring music by Debbie Wiseman, and narration by Helen Mirren and Damien Lewis

Debbie Wiseman’s majestic new No.1 album, The Music of Kings & Queens – out now!

2 days ago

Wiseman

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Body percussion Beethoven

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, but as a body percussion epic played by hundreds of schoolchildren

4 days ago

Beethoven

Nicki Minaj and Pachelbel meet

Someone mixed Pachelbel’s Canon with Nicki Minaj ‘Starships’ and it’s disturbingly catchy

5 days ago

Orchestra interrupts Prokofiev with Star Wars’ ‘Imperial March’, in hilarious prank on conductor

Orchestra interrupts Prokofiev with Star Wars ‘Imperial March’ in hilarious prank on conductor

5 days ago

Prokofiev

Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device

Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device

6 days ago

Discover Music

Pianist Christian Blandford

Shy 15-year-old pianist surprises an entire airport with virtuosic Beethoven

8 days ago

Beethoven

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music