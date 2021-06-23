Campaign for school kids to sing ‘patriotic’ One Britain One Nation anthem backed by Government

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Children across the country are being urged by the government to sing a song celebrating “strong Britain, great nation”.

British schoolchildren are being asked by the government to sing a patriotic song to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June.

Written by schoolchildren from Bradford in Yorkshire, the anthem goes: “We are Britain, and we have one dream: to unite all people in one great team.”

The chant-like chorus repeats the line “Strong Britain, great nation” four times over.

In a tweet, the Department for Education said it was “encouraging schools across the UK to celebrate One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June, when children can learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect.”

In the official music video, which features footage of kids waving Union Jack flags with the message ‘Proud to be British’, the line “united for ever, never apart” can also be heard.

The UK’s department for education is urging schools in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to also get involved with the song.

The government has been mocked for backing the campaign, which was founded by former policeman Kash Singh.

The campaign says on its website that One Britain One Nation is about “inspiring a generation”, and its values are “reinforcing and reviving what collectively unites us” as a country.

The campaign adds that it needs the support of schools to “celebrate the day in the spirit it is intended”.

Schoolchildren are being strongly encouraged to clap for one minute on 25 June to recognise people who helped take the country through the pandemic.

The department has asked schools to encourage pupils to wear red, white and blue for the day, and to “allow children to unpack the meaning of shared values of British Citizenship”.