Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

By Emma Clarke

The musician, who played at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, had his passport cancelled.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 22, has confirmed he's now received a new British passport after the Home Office blunder.

Kanneh-Mason, whose father is Antiguan and mother is from Sierra Leone, was born and raised in Nottingham.

He was the first Black winner of the BBC Young Musician Award in 2016 and played at the Royal Wedding in 2018, and also appeared on Britain's Got Talent back in 2015 with his siblings.

The cellist sent off his British passport as part of an application for an additional passport to assist with applications for visas and international work permits, but the document was not sent back.

Kanneh-Mason wrote on Facebook: “Applied for an additional British passport with the approval of Home Office to assist with applications for visas and international work permits in this post #Brexit #Covid world along with my sister, pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason.

“Appointments 15 mins apart, identical paperwork submitted. She receives original passport and second one within a week. Mine comes back cancelled 10 June (expiry 2029).

“Since then, despite constant calls I have NO explanation, NO forthcoming assistance and NO way of playing the engagements I am contracted to play. Ideas appreciated asap.”

Taking to social media on 17 June, Kanneh-Mason updated fans, writing: "Thank you for all your help and support", along with a photo of his new passport.

A spokesperson for the Home Office has since released a statement, which reads: "We apologise to Mr Kanneh-Mason for any inconvenience caused as a result of this incident, which was due to human error. We have now issued him with a replacement passport."