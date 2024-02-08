How to listen to Classic FM in Jersey and Guernsey on DAB+ radio

8 February 2024, 00:01

Jersey and Guernsey flags
Jersey and Guernsey flags. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

From 1 February, you can tune in to Classic FM in the Channel Islands on DAB+.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We are delighted to announce that Classic FM is now available to listeners in digital quality, in the Channel Islands.

Local DAB digital radio comes via DAB digital transmitters, which first went live from Les Platons in Jersey and Les Touillets in Guernsey in 2021, bringing a much bigger range of radio listening.

How can I listen to Classic FM on the Channel Islands?

Classic FM is now available on DAB+ for listeners in Jersey, Guernsey, Herm, Sark and Alderney. You will need a DAB+ enabled device to pick up this signal.

Islanders will need a DAB+ enabled digital radio, or you can continue listening online at www.globalplayer.com or via the Global Player app, on digital TVs or via smart speakers.

The Channel Islands’ DAB network broadcasts all services in DAB+, which is an upgraded and more efficient version of DAB.

How do I know if I can get Classic FM on DAB+?

Listeners in Jersey, Guernsey, Herm, Sark and Alderney will receive Classic FM thanks to three transmitters located in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney covering 82 percent of the population and 93 percent of roads.

Islanders can confirm that they are in coverage of the new network by checking their postcode at www.getdigitalradio.com and may need to retune their digital radios to receive the stations on DAB+ for the first time.

Can I get Classic FM on my DAB radio?

To listen to the services via the new DAB+ network, Islanders will need a DAB+ enabled digital radio.

If you have an older DAB radio, you will not be able to listen to stations broadcast using DAB+ transmitters.

How can I contact Classic FM?

You can contact our Classic FM presenter via their programme pages here, or get in touch with us directly on social media @classicfm.

Find out all the other ways you can contact us and our Global Customer Support team just here just here.

