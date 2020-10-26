Nuns storm classical charts as ancient plainchant strikes a chord in pandemic times

'Light For The World' was released by The Poor Clares of Arundel, a convent based in Sussex. Picture: Chris O’Donovan

By Sian Hamer

The Poor Clares of Arundel are using their beautiful voices to provide light in these darker times...

It might come as no surprise that the ethereal sound of nuns’ traditional plainchant has resonated with listeners across the globe in 2020, with many of us in need of a beautiful moment of music amid rather turbulent times.

A spiritual album from The Poor Clares of Arundel, Light for the World, is receiving unprecedented success, taking the number one spot in both the Classical Artist Album Chart and Classical Specialist Album Chart.

But its welcome reception comes as the biggest surprise to the Sussex convent’s sisters.

The contemporary production is their first foray into recording music, their debut album comprising pieces that have been a constant source of healing and reflection for them, and now for many others too.

The sisters live in a rural community of 23 nuns, who live, work, laugh and pray according to the form of life drawn up by St Clare of Assisi in 1253.

Chanting plays a huge role in their lives, which in turn brings them “deep joy”. And now their meditative music is providing a moment of solace for listeners across the globe, amid the challenges the world continues to face during the pandemic.

The album features writings from St Clare and St Francis, which are set to music by composers James Morgan and Juliette Pochin.

The pieces include Latin hymns and medieval texts with a “unique 21st century production”.

The Poor Clares of Arundel is a community made up of 23 nuns. Picture: Chris O’Donovan

The music has struck such a chord with some listeners that co-MD of record label Decca, Tom Lewis, revealed some have broken down in tears on listening to it.

“We heard of people stopping their cars in tears having heard the music and message of The Poor Clares,” he said.

“Their music clearly contains a magical musical balm that people need right now.”

