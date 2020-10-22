Medieval illustrations of psychedelic animals playing music raise many questions

22 October 2020, 12:28 | Updated: 22 October 2020, 13:30

Medieval illustrations of psychedelic animals playing music raise many questions
Medieval illustrations of psychedelic animals playing music raise many questions. Picture: Twitter / Tumblr

By Sian Hamer

Medieval scribes took their animal illustrations very seriously.

In a time when pigs were seen as a real danger and animals were trialled in court, it should be no surprise that the scribes of the Middle Ages got a little creative with their creature depictions.

A drawing of a human-headed snail mounted by a spear-wielding rabbit? Casual.

Or how about a concerned lion playing the violin while glancing sheepishly to the side? Seems legit.

These could only be illustrations from the Middle Ages...

Read more: People are unearthing Renaissance music manuscript doodles and they’re pretty spicy >

Hares spear fighting
Picture: https://discardingimages.tumblr.com/
Lion playing violin
Picture: Twitter

We already know that the scribes of by-gone centuries took a slightly alternative approach to their artistry.

So these medieval illustrations should really come as no surprise. Yet they still do.

Read more: A wild Renaissance painting shows music written on a pair of buttocks >

Seeing really is believing with these psychedelic doodles...

Dog and rabbit playing organ
Picture: https://www.fitzwilliammuseumshop.co.uk/product/rabbit-playing-the-organ/

Admittedly, we’d look just as fearful as the bunny if a big blue dog was menacingly watching us play the organ.

And this musician clearly had violin practice at 11am, then dressage at 12pm.

Read more: People are turning pop songs into medieval ‘Bardcore’ bops >

Woman and horse playing violin
Picture: https://discardingimages.tumblr.com/

If you’ve made it this far, well done. The cursed manuscript doodles haven’t scared you away just yet.

Enjoy the most bad-ass lute player we’ve ever seen.

Lute playing donkey
Picture: Twitter

Angry monkey playing the bagpipes? Talk about a 2020 mood.

Read more: The medieval ‘Shame Flute’ was used to punish bad musicians in the Middle Ages >

Monkey playing bagpipes
Picture: http://ica.themorgan.org/manuscript/page/55/77093

Whoever penned the nursery rhyme Hey diddle diddle had clearly seen this fella in their nightmares.

Cat with fiddle
Picture: https://www.bl.uk/catalogues/illuminatedmanuscripts/ILLUMIN.ASP?Size=mid&IllID=28879

Now, may they all haunt yours...

Latest humour

See more Latest humour

Nessun Dorma

Nessun Dorma: a precise and reasoned breakdown of why it's the most harrowing aria out there

5 hours ago

Puccini

Boy on pogo stick adds percussion to a jazz trio’s street performance

Boy hops on pogo stick, spontaneously adding percussion to busking jazz trio

7 days ago

People are unearthing bizarre medieval music transcriptions

People are unearthing Renaissance music manuscript doodles and they’re pretty spicy

10 days ago

Composer sings original ballad on TikTok and inspires entire musical in a grocery store

Young composer sings a TikTok ballad for the ages, inspires entire musical in a grocery store

13 days ago

Videos

Are these phrases music terms or Harry Potter spells?

QUIZ: Is it a Harry Potter spell or a musical term?

15 days ago

Lifestyle

More From ClassicFM

Dance Theatre of Harlem Company

This stunning video of a Harlem ballet company dancing to Bach will give you goosebumps
Classical music inspired by the moon

7 pieces of classical music inspired by the moon

Halloween classical music for children

13 spooky pieces of Halloween music for children

170,000 music jobs to be lost by Christmas

170,000 jobs in UK live music sector will be lost by Christmas, study finds

Coronavirus

What are the lyrics to Nessun Dorma

What are the lyrics to ‘Nessun Dorma’?

Violist Julie Park wins the Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Award 2020

Violist Julie Park wins the Sir Karl Jenkins Classical Music Award 2020

Jenkins