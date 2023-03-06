Jonathan Ross joins Classic FM as brand new host of Saturday Night at the Movies

Jonathan Ross joins Classic FM as brand new host of Saturday Night at the Movies. Picture: Classic FM

By Classic FM

We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan Ross to Classic FM as the host of Saturday Night at the Movies, our weekly celebration of film music.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonathan Ross, one of the nation’s best-loved presenters and film critics, is joining Classic FM as the new host of Saturday Night at the Movies.

A huge fan and collector of movie soundtracks, Jonathan will host our blockbuster film music programme every Saturday from 7pm to 9pm.

Launching this weekend, 11 March, Jonathan’s first programme will be an Oscars special, featuring music from some of the contending films at the 95th Academy Awards which take place on Sunday, as well as celebrating notable winners of the past.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Classic FM family,” Jonathan has said. “My love of films has been well documented, but my love of film scores is an even greater passion and I’m very much looking forward to sharing that with the listeners.”

Film music is an integral part of Classic FM’s musical landscape, and 2023 marks 20 years of broadcasting a weekly programme dedicated to movie music.

Every week, Saturday Night at the Movies is packed with iconic scores by composers including Ennio Morricone, John Williams, John Barry and Bernard Herrmann, alongside cult classics and the latest soundtracks from names such as Hans Zimmer, Wendy Carlos, Rachel Portman, Kris Bowers, Hildur Guðnadóttir and Alexandre Desplat.

The much-loved presenter added: “If you love film scores and want to revisit the classics, as well as have me share a few of the more obscure delights from my vast collection, then I hope you’ll make it a date to join me at the movies on Classic FM every Saturday evening.”

Jonathan will present Saturday Night at the Movies on Classic FM alongside his work on ITV, including The Jonathan Ross Show.

Read more: The 50 best film scores of all time

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “It is fantastic that Jonathan is joining Classic FM as the new host of Saturday Night at the Movies. He is, of course, an acclaimed and popular broadcaster, but it’s his passion and knowledge of a huge array of films, and the music that threads through them, that make him the perfect host every Saturday evening.

“Jonathan is a true fan – and I know our current listeners, and anyone tuning in for the first time, will love joining him to enjoy iconic music alongside his insight into great films and their soundtracks.”

Listen to Saturday Night at the Movies with Jonathan Ross every Saturday from 7pm to 9pm on Classic FM. All episodes will be available for 7 days on Global Player.