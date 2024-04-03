Star tenor Freddie De Tommaso to present new Classic FM series celebrating classical music of Italy

3 April 2024, 11:51 | Updated: 3 April 2024, 11:53

Freddie De Tommaso on Classic FM
Freddie De Tommaso on Classic FM. Picture: Classic FM/Global
Classic FM

By Classic FM

Notes from Italy with Freddie De Tommaso launches Friday 5 April at 9pm on Classic FM and Global Player.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

British-Italian star tenor Freddie De Tommaso is joining Classic FM to host a new six-part series, Notes from Italy.

Launching on Friday 5 April at 9pm, each week Freddie will celebrate the classical music of Italy – the birthplace of composers such as Vivaldi, Puccini, Verdi, and Rossini – by focusing on an Italian city and exploring the musicians who’ve made their mark there.

Featuring renowned recordings, Freddie will share his personal stories of performing in those cities, as well as referencing the culture of the home of ‘La dolce vita’.

Freddie De Tommaso said: “I grew up with an Italian father who played opera all day and immersed us in all aspects of Italian culture, not least its many culinary treasures.

“Italy is in my blood – and my heart – and I’m delighted to share my passion for this great country with Classic FM’s listeners. I look forward to taking them to the Italian cities that mean the most to me, sharing some of my experiences there and playing the great music associated with them.”

In the first programme, Freddie will shine the spotlight on Milan and will feature the opening sinfonia to Bellini’s opera Norma and a recording of Verdi’s Requiem, which premiered in the city 150 years ago.

In future programmes, he will celebrate his favourite opera venue – the Verona Arena – and explore the birthplace of opera, Venice, and the 2024 Italian Capital of Culture, Pesaro, with its famed Rossini Festival.

The series finale will see Freddie head to the south of Italy to discover the most vivacious of Neapolitan songs.

Join us for ‘Notes from Italy with Freddie De Tommaso’ on Fridays at 9pm on Classic FM. Listen on Global Player.

Angela Hewitt