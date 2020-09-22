Nearly half of musicians forced to quit industry amid coronavirus crisis

22 September 2020, 14:23

Nearly half of musicians forced to quit industry amid coronavirus crisis
Nearly half of musicians forced to quit industry amid coronavirus crisis. Picture: Unsplash

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Musicians’ Union report also comes with a stark warning that 87 percent of musicians will face serious financial hardship this autumn and winter.

A third of musicians are considering leaving the industry due to the financial repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report has found.

New research from the Musicians’ Union reveals nearly half (47 percent) of its musician members have already been forced to seek work outside of the industry.

The union – which represents more than 32,000 musicians working across all sectors of the music industry – also says 87 percent of its members will face financial hardship when the government support schemes end.

“Musicians are working in supermarkets, being Deliveroo drivers, going back to things they trained for early in life,” Horace Trubridge, the union’s general secretary, told The Guardian. “Anything but music – that’s the problem.

“We’re going into an autumn and winter with months of no work, and no financial support from the government at all apart from universal credit – which is appalling for an industry that’s worth £5.2bn.”

Read more: Madrid opera erupts as audience protests crowding in cheap seats >

The government has announced no plans to extend the furlough scheme, which has helped retain 9.6 million jobs, or the SEISS scheme, which has supported freelance workers – with both currently set to end in October.

There have been several calls from trade unions to extend the furlough scheme to prevent a “tsunami of job losses”.

The Musicians’ Union and Incorporated Society of Musicians have both continually called on the government to extend the SEISS scheme, on which musicians – around 94 percent of whom work freelance in the UK – have been reliant.

Ministers are also being called on by the MU to implement the widely reported ‘Seat Out to Help Out’ scheme, to help encourage audiences back to concert halls and theatres.

In the report, seven in 10 (70 percent) musicians said they were unable to undertake more than a quarter of their usual work. At this point in the pandemic, concert halls are allowed to open with limited audiences. There are some concerts and performances happening, but nowhere near as many as at the beginning of the year.

Trubridge also criticised how the £1.57bn package for the arts is being distributed to museums and theatres, but not to individuals, who are crucial to the venues’ success going forward.

Coming into the autumn and winter months, as restrictions begin to tighten again and music venues show no sign of being able to reopen with full audiences, freelance musicians and arts workers will be stuck with only universal credit to rely on.

Many arts organisations have also adopted their own fundraising projects to support their musicians who have been placed out of work.

In response, a DCMS spokesperson told The Guardian: “We are working flat out to support our world-class performing arts sector through challenging times. Our unprecedented £1.57bn Culture Recovery Fund builds on £200m in emergency public funding to stabilise organisations, protect jobs and ensure work continues to flow to freelancers.

“We have already provided emergency funding to support 135 grassroots music venues and are processing applications for more than £800m of additional grant funding. We are working closely with the sector to ensure this funding is distributed quickly and fairly.”

More From ClassicFM

John Williams French horn debut

John Williams was challenged to play the French horn... was the Force strong with this one?

Williams

Oksana Lyniv to make history at the Bayreuth festival

Leading opera festival to have woman conductor for first time in history

Discover Music

Sandrine Piau, Benjmain Grosvenor and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020

The Gramophone Awards 2020: category winners, nominated artists and how to watch

Events

Audience protests lack of social distancing at Madrid's Teatro Real

Madrid opera erupts mid-performance as audience protests crowding in cheap seats
Beethoven 'cancelled' for being 'elitist'?

Beethoven ‘cancelled’? Why people are debating whether the Fifth Symphony is elitist

Beethoven

Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Justice Antonin Scalia appear on stage with Washington National Opera for opening night of the 2009 production of ‘Ariadne auf Naxos’.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s love of opera transcended politics... and fuelled an unexpected friendship

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Global choir virtually collaborate for charity single as part of iSing4Peace project

Singers from across the globe to virtually unite for charity single on Remembrance Sunday

1 day ago

Mealor

St Martin in the Fields cuts ties with ten musical ensembles

‘Unchristian act’: historic London church axes 200 musicians in coronavirus crisis

1 day ago

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

1 day ago

Luciano Pavarotti

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery

1 day ago

Paul Harvey performs Bach

Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals

4 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

A Harry Potter super-fan uses every woodwind instrument at his disposal in a John Williams anthem for the ages

4 days ago

Williams

Cat falls asleep inside piano as owner plays lullaby

Cat falls asleep inside piano to soothing lullaby, makes our hearts melt

4 days ago

Discover Music

ORA SIngers at the Tate Modern

40 socially-distanced singers performing ‘Spem in alium’ at the Tate Modern is profoundly uplifting

5 days ago

Amira Willighagen

The time 9-year-old Amira Willighagen sang an unbelievable Nessun dorma to win Holland’s Got Talent

6 days ago

Puccini

What does the ballet scene in I’m Thinking of Ending Things mean?

What is the music in Netflix’s ‘I’m Thinking of Ending Things’, and what does the ballet scene mean?

6 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone