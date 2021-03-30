Busking pianist fined for breaching COVID-19 rules and ‘causing a crowd’ in York

30 March 2021, 09:27

Busking pianist fined for breaching COVID-19 rules and ‘causing a crowd’ in York
Busking pianist fined for breaching COVID-19 rules and ‘causing a crowd’ in York. Picture: Andy D'Agorne

By Sian Moore

The street performer was handed a hefty fine and was told he will not be able to busk again until May, despite showing legislation which said he could legally perform.

A pianist was fined £200 by police for breaching coronavirus regulations after “causing a crowd” while busking in York.

Alistair Lawrence was playing a piano in the city centre over the weekend, when police officers and Covid marshals told the musician he had to stop.

The pianist was told he was breaking coronavirus rules by “causing a crowd” in King’s Square, and was handed a pricey fine – despite showing a copy of legislation that proved he could legally busk, YorkMix reports.

Read more: 8 incredible classical buskers with mind-blowing talent >

A busker was fined £200 by police for breaching coronavirus regulations by “causing a crowd” when he performed in York.
A busker was fined £200 by police for breaching coronavirus regulations by “causing a crowd” when he performed in York. Picture: Andy D'Agorne

Speaking to Classic FM about the incident, Alistair revealed that after playing one piece he was approached by two Covid marshals who told him busking was illegal until 17 May.

“I contested this and showed them legislation I had printed out from Keep Streets live,” Alistair said.

The marshals went away to check the information, but returned shortly after with a police officer.

Read more: This AI pianist performed an ‘unplayable’ piano piece and it’s terrifying >

“At first they issued me with an official warning and an order to stay away from the city centre for 48 hours,” the pianist continued.

“Then they changed their minds and scrapped that, but issued me with a fine.”

Alistair Lawrence was playing his piano in the city centre at the weekend when police officers and Covid marshals told the musician he had to stop.
Alistair Lawrence was playing his piano in the city centre at the weekend when police officers and Covid marshals told the musician he had to stop. Picture: Andy D'Agorne

As Alistair continued to contest his right to busk, he said the police officer actually began to agree with him.

“However she claimed I was drawing a crowd which in her eyes was deemed to be illegal,” he said.

The busker explained how he and his friend Karl, who shares the piano with Alistair, still tried to use the legislation to prove their right to play.

Alistair added: “The week previously, buskers were performing in York without being challenged by Covid marshals and the police, and also busking today in York unopposed.”

According to the Musicians’ Union, busking with an audience is not currently advised, and the body has been advised that it will not be permitted until 17 May.

However, as of 29 March, and now the ‘rule of six’ applies outdoors, the MU is calling for busking to be permitted again, saying on their website: “We feel that busking can be carried out safely and responsibly and should be permitted much sooner.”

More From ClassicFM

Government announces new music curriculum for England’s schoolchildren

‘Long time coming’ – government announces new music curriculum for England’s schoolchildren
Sir Antonio Pappano appointed chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

Sir Antonio Pappano appointed chief conductor of London Symphony Orchestra

LSO

Oxford University academics consider 'decolonising' music syllabus

Oxford University considers ‘decolonising’ music syllabus to make it less ‘white European’
Salisbury Cathedral becomes a vaccination centre

Beautiful organ music at Salisbury Cathedral’s COVID-19 vaccination centre is now an album
15 iconic classical music moments in 150 years of the Royal Albert Hall

15 iconic classical music moments in 150 years of the Royal Albert Hall

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Latest news

See more Latest news

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

1 day ago

Freddie Mercury ‘We Are The Champions’ vocals

Freddie Mercury’s isolated vocals from ‘We Are The Champions’ prove he was one of the finest tenors in history

3 days ago

Discover Music

Pre-order Classic FM’s limited edition ‘Great Composers’ charity jigsaw puzzle

Pre-order Classic FM’s limited edition ‘Great Composers’ charity jigsaw puzzle

4 days ago

Charity

81 percent of women say it’s harder for women artists in music, with sexual harassment a key challenge

81 percent of women say it’s harder for female artists in music, with sexual harassment a key challenge

4 days ago

Women in Music

Delirious dog sings unimaginably virtuosic vocal solo in a piano room

Delirious dog sings virtuosic vocal solo in a piano room

5 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Singer does a cappella ‘Aladdin’ in an empty museum

Vocalist sings spine-tinglingly beautiful ‘Arabian Nights’ in an empty museum acoustic

6 days ago

Videos

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing a tender duet of ‘Cheek to Cheek’

The time Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sang a tender duet of ‘Cheek to Cheek’

7 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Isolated musicians create hypnotic ‘Sacrificial Dance’ with light-boxed Stravinsky

Isolated musicians create hypnotic ‘Sacrificial Dance’ with light-boxed Stravinsky

8 days ago

This is actual footage of Pavarotti singing in the shower

Someone has unearthed actual footage of Luciano Pavarotti singing in the shower

8 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Bolero on just one cello

Four cellists play Ravel’s Bolero on one cello, in acrobatic classical masterpiece

10 days ago

Ravel

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland